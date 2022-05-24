The Federal Government in the next months will be spending daily 999 million to feed 10 million across the country

The 10 million selected pupils are captured in the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme

The programme which was launched in 2016 started with a budget of N70 per day with the aim to improve the enrolment of primary school children in Nigeria

The Federal Government has announced that it is prepared to spend every day N999 million to feed 10 million pupils across the country under its National Home Grown School Feeding Programme(NHGSFP).

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, revealed this on Tuesday at a stakeholder programme to discuss the disbursement modalities.

Punch reports that the minister was represented by the Team Lead of NHGSFP, Aishatu Digil who disclosed that the minister has received approval to spend N100 per person daily.

FG increases the cost per child from N70 to N100

Source: Facebook

In her remark, Digil said 9,990,862 pupils from primary one to three in the programme would now be fed with N100 daily for 20 days in a month, which would amount to N999,086,200 million daily.

She said:

“Prior to this, we were feeding school children with N70 per child, per meal. This was since 2016, but the President has approved N100 upward review.

“We have all stakeholders like the World Food Programme, National Bureau of Statistics, National Orientation Agency, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, Ministries of Agriculture, Education and others to deliberate on the modalities of disbursements.

“We are here basically to look at how best we can realise the benefits of the programme based on the new approved cost to improve the standard and quality of the meal and menu for the children.

Breakdown of the N100 per child

Furthermore, in her remarks, the Team Lead of NHGSFP provided a breakdown of the expected N100 per child as follows

N70 is for the cost of all food items except eggs, N14 for the cost of eggs to be implemented through the state structures in partnership with the Poultry Association of Nigeria.

She added,

“We are planning of having ‘Egg Wednesday’, where each child in the programme will be giving one egg each every Wednesday.

“N10 stipends for cooks, N5 and N6 for micronutrient fortification, payable to cooks and one naira for quality assurance, payable to supervisors, which is optional."

