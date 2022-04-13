LinkedIn has released the list of the best places to work in Nigeria, naming 25 companies from different sectors

The list was dominated by the financial services sector, which was led by Access Bank and GTBank in first and second place, respectively

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, there are 30.57 million Nigerians that are completely employed

Access Bank, GTBank, Stanbic IBTC, Zenith Bank, Anheuser-Busch Inbev and 20 others have made LinkedIn’s Top 25 best places to work in Nigeria in 2022.

This was disclosed by LinkedIn, a global professional network company, in a statement reported by ThisDay newspaper.

According to LinkedIn, the companies listed offer stability in the ever-changing world of work, as they are not only attracting employees but retaining them.

The listed companies were drawn from financial services, information technology, consumer goods, food and beverages, oil and gas, telecommunications, professional services and internet services.

The rank

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc made the cut at number six, followed by Sterling Bank Plc at number seven

British American Tobacco, BAT Nigeria, was ranked number eight, BusinessDay reports.

First Bank of Nigeria was ranked number nine, while Fidelity Bank and Interswitch ranked number ten and eleven respectively, further demonstrating the dominance of financial services as the best sector to grow a career in Nigeria.

Other companies that are featured in the ranking include The Coca-Cola Company, Standard Chartered Bank, Olam, United Bank of Africa, FCMB, Shell, Globacom, Fiverr, PwC, Amazon, MTN, Wema Bank, Nestle and Promasidor.

The LinkedIn statement reads:

"To compile this year’s rankings, LinkedIn said it considered data across seven pillars, each revealing an important element of career progression: the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and spread of educational backgrounds”.

Companies that were eligible for the ranking included firms with at least 500 employees as of December 31, 2021, and an attrition rate no higher than 10% from January to December 2021.

Methodology

According to LinkedIn the companies with layoffs of more than 10 percent of their workforce during that time, based on public announcements, were not considered in the ranking.

More so, only parent companies ranked on the list.

It added:

“Majority-owned subsidiaries and data about those subsidiaries are incorporated into the parent company score.

“All data counts are normalised based on company size across the pool of companies eligible for the list.

Commenting on the report, Tunde Ajetomobi, Country Manager, Turn Left Media – the Exclusive Partner to LinkedIn Marketing Solutions in Nigeria, said:

“This report reflects the evolving relationship between organisational culture and employee retention. It also shows that the dynamics around talent acquisition and retention remain a core component that organisations must continue to take more seriously and prioritize in their strategic goals.

“As we all can see, the work environment has fully evolved, the future of work we always talked about is here, the aftermath of COVID-19 made sure of that. Job candidates are increasingly choosing their companies as they continue to adapt by taking on new skills, even as businesses are adapting to new consumer expectations and behavior by leveraging web tech to drive effective brand positioning.

“These rankings are intended to spur organisations in Nigeria to pay closer attention to organizational culture, bearing in mind that competition over quality talent never ceases.”

