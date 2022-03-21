A fake Zenith Bank Facebook Page is offering loans to the public and asking them to enter their debit card details to access the loan

Financial and tech experts have faulted the ad saying it is phishing site set up to defraud the unsuspecting public

Zenith Bank did has not said anything about the advert but a source said that the ad is not from the bank

A bogus Facebook advert purportedly from one of Nigeria’s biggest banks, Zenith Bank is making the rounds on the social networking site.

The fake Facebook page is asking the unsuspecting public to apply for loans ranging from one month to 12 months, an investigation by Legit.ng reveal.

Fake Zenith Bank Advert

Source: UGC

With watered-down English, the phishing ad asks users to enter their ATM card and account details in order to access the loan.

What the fake ad is saying

A statement from the page said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Zenith bank is also a top leading financial Loan company that offers fast loans to customers and non-customers banking with zenith without collateral or paperwork in Nigeria.”

The ad went on to say that it is one of the quick loans offered by Zenith Bank to ‘give financial assistance to those in need of it, but is not able to get regular loans for one reason or another,’ the fake Facebook Page said.

What experts say about the advert

Financial experts approached by Legit.ng to verify the authenticity of the ad said that it is nothing but a phishing ad seeking to defraud the public.

Jonathan Igwe, a financial expert told Legit.ng that the public should be wary of such offer purportedly coming from Zenith Bank.

Igwe said:

“Look at the language with which the advert was written. It is purely a fake Facebook page. A reputable bank like Zenith Bank will engage the services of good copywriters to clean up that pedestal language.”

Justin Osarehmen said such commonplace language would not have come from Zenith Bank.

He said:

“Apart from the language used, the bank will always issue such information via its apps and official website and also have jingles and adverts running on radio and television.”

There has not been an official statement from Zenith Bank, but an insider source who spoke on the condition of anonymity because she was not authorised told Legit.ng that the bank does not promote its loans that way.

The source said:

“The bank has several loan schemes running but not this particular one. We don’t use this sort of typeface and language.”

Chinmark investors cry Out as company is unable to meet obligations

Legit.ng has reported that investors of Chinmak Group, an investment company, have cried out on social media that their investment is about to go up in flames as the company has failed to meet its obligations.

The investors who took to social media said they are miffed at the silence of the company over its failed plans to pay them their monthly returns as promised by the company.

The Punch reports that about 45,000 aggrieved investors lashed out at the Chairman of the group, Marksman Ijiomah and social media influencer and the company’s brand ambassador, Amanda Chisom.

Source: Legit.ng