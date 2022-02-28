The largest plane in the world – Ukraine’s Antonov-225 cargo plane – was destroyed by Russian strikes outside Kyiv

The plan represents a symbol of pride to the Ukraine people and reports has it that it is used majorly for humanitarian purposes

To fix the damage done it will cost no less than N1.2 trillion and Ukraine authorities are adamant the Russians will pay for the repairs

The world’s largest plane, the Antonov AN-225, has been destroyed by Russia, authorities in Ukraine the Independent UK reports.

This was revealed by Ukraine’s minister for foreign affairs Dmytro Kuleba in a statement via its Twitter handle.

According to him, the aircraft was unique to the world, at 84 meters long (276 feet) it could transport up to 250 tonnes (551,000 pounds) of cargo at a speed of up to 850 kilometres per hour (528 mph).

The Aircraft AN-225 Credit: @Dmytro kuleba

Part of his tweet reads:

“Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!”

Also reacting to the news is Ukrainian company Ukroboronprom, which manages the Antonov company stressed that it will ensure “aggressor” Russia pays for restoring the plane.

“Russian occupiers destroyed the flagship of Ukrainian aviation — the legendary AN-225 ‘Mriya’. This happened at the Antonov airfield in Gostomel near Kyiv, where the plane was,” the statement said.

“It will cost over $3 billion(N1.24 trillion) to restore the plane, the restoration shall be time consuming. “Ukraine will make every effort to ensure that the aggressor state pays for these works.”

Stories behind Antonov AN-225

According to CNN report, The AN-225 was sometimes drafted in to help airlift aid during crises in other countries.

In the aftermath of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, it delivered relief supplies to the neighbouring Dominican Republic. During the early days of the Covid pandemic, it was used to transport medical supplies to affected areas.

Its popularity in the aviation world meant it often drew large crowds wherever it went, particularly when it made star appearances at air shows.

