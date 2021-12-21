NNPC, Nigeria's-owned oil firm has asked the public not to mind any competition about a purported anniversary it is holding

The company said there is an online scam going on in its name where the general public has been asked to participate in order to win a cash price of about N3m

The firm said that the public should also be aware of an online recruitment scam going on, saying it is not conducting any recruitment exercise at the moment

Nigeria’s National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has raised an alarm over a fake N3 million competition going on on the internet. It alerted the public also against the report of a fake anniversary event that says it is celebrating where the eventual winner will get a cash reward.

NNPC MD, Mele Kyari

The oil company also drew the attention of the public to fake information making the rounds on social media that it is conducting a recruitment exercise, Nairametrics reports.

The disclosure was in a statement issued by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC, Garba Muhammad, on Monday, December 20, 2021, in which he said the NNPC has nothing to do with the alleged anniversary competition.

What the NNPC is saying

The GMD in his release urged the public to reject any participation in the survey, describing it as a scam, according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Muhammad says:

“In the purported contest, unsuspecting participants are encouraged to carry out a survey by filling a questionnaire on their knowledge of the company. With the eventual winner standing a chance of winning a cash reward of up to eight thousand U.S. dollars.

“The NNPC hereby reiterates that whenever it decides to conduct a recruitment exercise or send out information to the public, it will do so through authentic public communication channels, particularly the NNPC’s website.’’

What you should know

The NNPC had in the past informed the public about a fake recruitment exercise perpetrated by scammers several times in the past.

In October 2021, the firm urged the public to discountenance reports on some online platforms and social media handles that it has started recruitment for 2021. It described the information as false.

The fraudsters sometimes direct unsuspecting applicants to send their applications to a fake e-mail or use fake text messages, e-mails and letters inviting gullible job seekers for fake job interviews at the NNPC Towers and other locations across the country with a view to extorting money from them.

Recruitment Applicants Activate 'Bambiala' Strategy

Previously, Legit.ng has said that Applicants who participated in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) 2019/2020 recruitment exercise for the Graduate Trainees and Experienced Hires have pleaded for the immediate release of the list of successful candidates.

The Nation reports that the applicants in a letter titled, 'Open letter to His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly', said details of the recruitment exercise carried out by the NNPC is yet to be made public.

Also appealing to the president and the lawmakers of the National Assembly to prevail on the leadership of NNPC to release the list of successful candidates, the applicants said they have been kept in the dark since the exercise was conducted.

