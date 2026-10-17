Ebenco Global Link Limited has received NMDPRA approval to introduce hydrocarbons into its 30,000 barrels-per-day modular refinery in Koko

The approval follows a safety audit conducted on September 14 and 15, 2026, allowing the facility to enter its final commissioning stage

The refinery will undergo a 90-day reliability test, including a 72-hour continuous performance test, under NMDPRA supervision

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigeria’s domestic refining capacity is expected to increase by 30,000 barrels per day (bpd) as Ebenco Global Link Limited receives regulatory approval to introduce hydrocarbons into its modular refinery in Delta State.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) granted the authorisation, marking a major step towards the refinery’s full commissioning and commencement of operations.

New refinery nears completion, set to contribute 30,000bpd to Nigeria’s Capacity

Source: UGC

Located in Koko, Delta State, the facility is an indigenous project designed to support local petroleum production and strengthen Nigeria’s energy security.

NMDPRA approves hydrocarbon introduction after safety audit

The regulatory approval followed a Pre-Start-Up Safety Audit (PSSA) conducted at the refinery on September 14 and 15, 2026.

According to the company, the audit confirmed that the facility had met the required safety and operational standards for the introduction of hydrocarbons.

With the clearance secured, the refinery will begin a 90-day reliability test to assess its operational performance. The process will include a 72-hour continuous performance test under the supervision of the NMDPRA.

In a statement, the company described the development as an important transition from pre-start-up preparations to hydrocarbon introduction, commissioning and performance testing.

The testing phase is expected to help establish the facility’s operational reliability as it moves closer to commercial operations.

Refinery to submit daily reports during commissioning

Ebenco said the NMDPRA’s pre-commissioning team would continue to provide regulatory guidance throughout the commissioning process.

The company is also required to submit daily reports detailing commissioning activities, operating performance and product quality to the regulatory authority.

In addition, the NMDPRA has directed that the refinery must obtain prior approval before any petroleum products are taken off during the commissioning period.

The company is also expected to report any shutdowns or safety incidents, including their causes and the corrective measures taken.

These requirements are intended to ensure that commissioning activities comply with regulatory and safety standards as the facility undergoes performance testing.

New refinery nears completion, set to contribute 30,000bpd to Nigeria’s Capacity

Source: UGC

The refinery’s planned 30,000bpd capacity could contribute to Nigeria’s efforts to expand domestic refining, reduce dependence on imported petroleum products and strengthen the country’s downstream petroleum sector.

However, the facility must complete its reliability and performance tests before its operational readiness can be fully established.

Source: Legit.ng