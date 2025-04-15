The Lagos State Deputy Governor has decried the N29 million electricity bill sent to him by Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKDC)

Hamzat said his electricity bill skyrocketed from N2.7 million in March to N29 million in April

He disclosed that his plans to be metred by the company have failed despite having a prepaid metre which has not been converted

The Lagos Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, has cried out after Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKDC) billed him N29 million in April from N2.7 million in March.

Hamzat said the company frustrated his efforts to get metred despite paying for a prepaid metre.

Hamzat cried out over crazy billing

Hamzat disclosed this at a roundtable in Victoria Island between the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and the Lagos State Government.

REA and the state government signed a deal to electrify rural areas in Lagos.

Hamzat, who represented the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the event, said people are trying to survive and the unifying factor for them is power, stating that there is no power and that there is a billing problem, citing himself as an example.

He said:

“Last month, in my house, or the state house that I live in, the bill was N2.7m last month. This month, Eko DisCo sent us a bill of 29m. I sent it to the Commissioner for Energy. It’s crazy. I actually procured a meter. I bought a meter to say, ’Look, don’t give estimated billing. I bought the meter, but to convert it is wahala,” he lamented.

Lagos partners with REA for rural electricity

He also cited an example of another consumer who was billed N2.8 million while his rent was just N2 million.

He praised the Commissioner for Energy, Biodun Ogunleye, for facilitating the project with REA to provide solar power to rural communities in Lagos.

Ogunleye said Lagos has begun a partnership with REA to boost a new set of opportunities.

He said the opportunities are for those who never imagined having power within an environment with constant electricity.

REA MD cites the benefits of solar power

Ogunleye said:

“I am delighted that I know that REA has been to several other states, but when you are not in Lagos, you’re not yet there,” he said.

Punch reports that the REA managing director, Abba Aliyu, said some communities have been identified from the rural electrification scheme.

He said that REA will need Lagos State’s approval to build an 8MW capacity floating solar plant at the University of Lagos.

