Nigeria faces potential fuel price hikes as global crude oil prices surge to nearly $117 per barrel

Escalating Middle East tensions raise fears of supply disruptions, impacting global oil prices

Analysts warn that rising petrol costs could severely strain Nigeria's economy and household budgets

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria could be heading toward another round of fuel price shocks as global crude oil prices surged dramatically, triggering fresh warnings that petrol could rise to as high as ₦2,000 per litre if the rally continues.

The sudden spike in the international oil market has reignited concerns among energy analysts and industry experts, who say Nigeria’s fuel market remains highly exposed to global price swings despite being a major crude oil producer.

Higher crude oil prices is pushing petrol prices near N2,000 per litre. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

The surge was driven largely by rising geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, which have heightened fears of possible supply disruptions in the Middle East, one of the world’s most important oil-producing regions.

Oil prices record one of the sharpest jumps

Crude oil prices experienced one of the most dramatic surges in recent trading history, rising by nearly 30 per cent within a single session at the peak of the rally.

During the spike, crude prices climbed to almost $117 per barrel before experiencing a slight pullback. As of early morning trading around 6:40 AM, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped to $108.10 per barrel, representing an 18.91 per cent decline from the peak.

Brent crude, the international benchmark widely used to price Nigeria’s oil, also fell slightly to $111.10 per barrel after earlier gains, reflecting a 19.84 per cent drop from its highest level during the rally.

Despite the correction, prices remain significantly elevated compared to previous levels, keeping energy markets on edge.

Middle East crisis driving market volatility

Energy market analysts say the sharp price increase is closely linked to fears that escalating conflict in the Middle East could disrupt global oil supply.

Particular attention is focused on the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic maritime corridor through which a large portion of the world’s oil shipments pass daily.

Any disruption to tanker movement through the channel could quickly tighten global supply and send oil prices soaring further.

The possibility of such disruptions has forced traders to react swiftly, fueling volatility across international energy markets.

Implications for Nigeria’s fuel market

For Nigeria, the oil price surge presents a complicated situation.

On one hand, higher crude prices could increase government revenue from oil exports, potentially improving foreign exchange inflows and strengthening public finances.

However, analysts warn that the domestic fuel market may face severe pressure. Nigeria still depends heavily on imported refined petroleum products, meaning international oil prices directly influence the cost of petrol at home.

If crude oil remains above $110 per barrel for a prolonged period, the landing cost of petrol imports could rise sharply.

Industry experts say this could eventually push retail pump prices toward ₦2,000 per litre, particularly if exchange rate pressures and distribution costs continue to rise.

Energy policy analyst, Adeola Yusuf, revealed in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng that if the prices of crude continue to climb, it could push earnings in Nigeria to the edge, as petrol prices could become unbearable.

“If petrol climbs to N2,000 per litre, it will have multiple effects on transportation, food prices, imports and the exchange rate,” he said.

“Right now the world is on edge as energy costs skyrocket across the globe, especially in the UK and this could affect Nigerians at home.”

Economic pressure on households and businesses

A further rise in petrol prices could have widespread consequences for Nigeria’s economy.

Transportation costs would likely increase significantly, affecting the prices of goods and services across the country. Businesses that rely heavily on fuel for logistics, power generation, and operations may also face higher operating expenses.

Crude oil prices surges globally, Nigerians get ready for a price shock. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

For households already grappling with inflation and rising living costs, a spike in petrol prices could deepen financial strain and reduce purchasing power.

Energy experts say the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether global oil prices stabilise or continue their upward trajectory, a development that could shape the next phase of Nigeria’s fuel pricing landscape.

MRS N1,057: Marketers begin price war

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fierce price battle has erupted among fuel marketers across Nigeria, pushing the pump price of petrol beyond N1,000 per litre in several locations as operators scramble for market share.

The competition intensified over the weekend as major and independent filling stations adjusted pump prices in response to rising global crude costs triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Market checks show that some filling stations are now selling petrol above N1,050 per litre, while independent marketers in some locations are dispensing fuel at about N1,100 per litre.

Source: Legit.ng