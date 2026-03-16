Nigeria faces potential petrol price hikes as global oil market tensions escalate due to continued blockade of Strait of Hormuz

US crude reserve release fails to alleviate supply fears, prompting price increases, with experts predicting $150 per barrel soon

Rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz threaten further disruptions to oil supply in the coming days

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Petrol prices in Nigeria could face fresh price adjustments in the coming weeks as global oil market tensions intensify despite the United States’ decision to release millions of barrels of crude from its emergency reserves.

Industry analysts say the move by the United States to inject additional crude into the market has failed to ease supply fears, with international oil prices rising shortly after the announcement.

US announcement of strategic reserves release fails to quell tensions in the market, Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The development could have implications for Nigeria’s fuel market, where pump prices are increasingly influenced by global crude costs and domestic refining dynamics.

The United States recently announced plans to release about 172 million barrels of crude oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in an effort to stabilise global supply and calm energy markets.

However, traders and market watchers remain sceptical about the effectiveness of the move.

Instead of falling, crude prices climbed by about 8 per cent following the announcement, suggesting that investors believe deeper supply risks remain unresolved.

Global supply concerns persist

Energy analysts warn that crude prices could surge to between $120 and $150 per barrel if geopolitical tensions escalate or if supply disruptions occur in key shipping routes.

While the planned release of crude from the SPR appears large on paper, experts note that the actual impact may be limited. At an estimated delivery pace of about 1.5 million barrels per day, it could take more than 100 days to fully inject the announced volume into global markets.

More importantly, the U.S. reserve itself has already been heavily depleted in recent years. From its previous peak levels, the stockpile has fallen by nearly half and currently stands at around 415 million barrels.

If the additional barrels are released as planned, reserves could fall to roughly 240 million barrels, a level close to the minimum allowed under U.S. law for maintaining an emergency supply buffer.

Because of this, many traders view the reserve release as a temporary intervention that does little to address the long-term imbalance between global oil demand and supply.

Possible impact on Nigeria’s petrol market

For Nigeria, rising crude prices often translate into higher fuel costs due to the country’s heavy reliance on international oil benchmarks for petrol pricing.

Although the Dangote Refinery has begun supplying petrol locally, the price of the product remains closely linked to global crude oil movements. When crude prices rise, the cost of producing petrol also increases.

This means fuel marketers and refiners may eventually adjust pump prices to reflect higher input costs.

Independent marketers have already warned that sustained increases in global oil prices could pressure Nigeria’s downstream market, particularly if crude climbs toward the projected $120 range.

Shipping route tensions add to market anxiety

Another major concern for global energy markets is the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping corridors.

About 20 million barrels of oil pass through the route daily, making it a critical artery for global energy supply. Any prolonged disruption in the region could remove a large share of crude from international markets.

Analysts say such a scenario could push oil prices sharply higher, potentially triggering a chain reaction across fuel-importing economies.

For Nigeria, where petrol pricing remains sensitive to global oil movements, prolonged market volatility could translate into fresh pump price adjustments by refiners and fuel marketers.

Dangote Refinery may hike petrol prices again as crude prices surges Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

Until geopolitical tensions ease and supply stabilises, energy traders expect crude prices to remain elevated, leaving fuel markets—including Nigeria’s—on alert for possible price shifts.

FG revokes petrol import licences of MRS, other importers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has suspended the issuance of petrol import licences to major oil marketers, a move that significantly strengthens the market position of the Dangote Refinery.

The decision effectively limits the importation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, and prioritises locally refined fuel supply.

The development is a major policy shift aimed at encouraging domestic refining capacity and reducing Nigeria’s long-standing dependence on imported petroleum products.

Source: Legit.ng