Nigeria’s electricity generation dropped to 3,940.53MW due to ongoing gas supply shortages

The Nigerian Independent System Operator said several power plants were affected by a limited gas supply

Thermal plants require 1,588.61 million scf of gas daily, but only 652.92 million is currently supplied

Electricity generation in Nigeria has fallen below 4,000 megawatts due to persistent gas supply shortages affecting thermal power plants, the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) reportedly disclosed.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the system operator disclosed that total electricity generation on the national grid stood at 3,940.53 megawatts as of 5:00 a.m. on March 5, 2026. The agency attributed the decline to ongoing gas supply constraints affecting several gas-fired power stations.

Generation below expected capacity

As reported by PUNCH, the operator stated that the generation level was already below expected capacity because many plants were operating with limited fuel supply.

The agency explained that the situation worsened shortly after the early morning reading when several generating units were forced to shut down.

Power generation drops due to insufficient gas

NISO said between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., some power generation units went offline due to insufficient gas supply, resulting in a further reduction of about 292 megawatts in available generation.

The development comes weeks after the system operator issued an earlier warning in February 2026 about similar fuel supply problems. At the time, electricity generation had already dropped to around 4,300 megawatts, reflecting the impact of limited gas availability.

With the latest figure now below 4,000MW, the new data indicates a deeper decline in generation capacity and highlights the continued pressure on Nigeria’s electricity system.

Grid-connected plants require steady gas supply

Operational data obtained by PUNCH from NISO showed that thermal power plants connected to the national grid require about 1,588.61 million standard cubic feet of gas per day to operate at optimal capacity.

However, the actual gas supply to the plants is currently about 652.92 million standard cubic feet per day, which represents roughly 40% of the required volume.

The agency noted that the supply gap has significantly limited the ability of thermal power plants to generate electricity at full capacity, contributing to the reduced power supply experienced in parts of the country.

The system operator also stated that it is implementing operational measures to maintain grid stability despite the reduced generation capacity.

Nigeria’s electricity generation depends heavily on gas-fired thermal plants, which provide more than 70% of power supplied to the national grid.

Pipeline vandalism, other challenges

However, the sector has continued to face recurring gas supply disruptions caused by pipeline vandalism, limited gas infrastructure, payment disputes between power producers and gas suppliers, and the diversion of gas to export markets.

Despite Nigeria’s large natural gas reserves, power plants often operate below installed capacity due to these supply challenges.

The government has repeatedly promised to address the issue through policies aimed at increasing domestic gas production, expanding pipeline infrastructure and strengthening payment systems within the power sector.

NISO said it would continue to keep electricity consumers and other stakeholders informed about developments affecting generation and the national grid.

