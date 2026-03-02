TCN has scheduled a temporary outage on a Benin–Ajaokuta transmission line for maintenance works

The project will run from February 27 to March 31, 2026, between 8:00am and 6:00pm daily

TCN said the full bulk power supply will resume after the completion of the restringing project

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has announced a planned outage on the Benin–Ajaokuta 330kV transmission line to allow for ongoing restringing works at the Ihovbor Power Plant Turn-In/Turn-Out Transmission Substation, Business Day reported.

In a statement signed by Ndidi Mbah, General Manager of Public Affairs, the company said the project began on Friday, February 27, 2026, and is scheduled to continue until Tuesday, March 31, 2026. The work will take place daily between 8:00am and 6:00pm.

According to the company, the temporary shutdown is required to enable its contractor to proceed with the restringing of the 330kV transmission line connected to the Ihovbor Power Plant.

Areas in Benin to be affected

As a result of the exercise, the Benin Electricity Distribution Company will be unable to supply electricity to customers in UNIBEN, Oluku, Egba, and the Ihovbor area for up to 10 hours each day during the construction period.

““Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) will be unable to supply electricity to its customers in UNIBEN, Oluku, Egba, and Ihovbor environs for up to 10 hours each day during the construction period,” the statement read.

TCN explained that the project will also involve temporary power interruptions because sections of the transmission line cross major highways along the Benin–Ajaokuta corridor. It added that road safety agencies have been informed and will be on standby to ensure the safety of motorists and residents throughout the exercise.

The company clarified that restringing activities will be suspended daily at 6:00pm, after which the affected feeders will be restored. This arrangement will enable BEDC to supply electricity to the impacted areas from 6:00pm to 8:00am the following day.

TCN apologised for the inconvenience the scheduled outage may cause and assured customers that full bulk power supply to the distribution company will resume once the project is completed.

Power crisis deepens over gas shortages

Legit.ng earlier reported that the current nationwide power outages experienced across Nigeria are mainly due to inadequate gas supply to thermal electricity generation plants, according to the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO).

The grid operator said average available power generation has fallen to about 4,300 megawatts, a figure significantly below the country’s installed capacity. Thermal stations require roughly 1,629.75 mmscf of gas daily, but are receiving only less than 43% of what is needed.

NISO explained that the shortfall is largely due to fuel constraints affecting gas-fired plants that supply the bulk of electricity to the national grid. The shortfall, which began after maintenance by the NNNPC and Seplat Energy, reportedly forced load shedding nationwide

