Power generation companies in Nigeria have said that unpaid invoices for electricity supplied to the national grid have risen to about N6 trillion.

The disclosure was made by the Association of Power Generation Companies, which represents electricity generation firms across the country. According to the group, persistent revenue shortfalls and weak remittances within the power value chain have significantly strained operators’ finances

As reported by PUNCH, the association’s Chief Executive Officer, Joy Ogaji, said the growing debt burden has limited the ability of generation companies (GenCos) to fund maintenance, purchase fuel, and expand capacity.

GenCos reject NLC’s allegations

The association was reacting to recent comments by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), which accused electricity firms of engaging in “institutionalised extortion” and benefiting from alleged hidden subsidies.

Ogaji described the claims as inaccurate and inflammatory, stating that they overlook the structural liquidity challenges facing the sector.

“While we acknowledge the frustrations of Nigerians regarding unstable power supply, we must firmly reject the NLC’s characterisation of the sector’s challenges,” she said in the statement.

She stressed that the NLC’s label of the legitimate operations of GenCos as robbery is a misrepresentation of the facts.

The association added that allegations of phantom subsidies and extortion risk undermining ongoing efforts by stakeholders to stabilise the electricity market.

Over N6tn in unpaid invoices

According to the group, GenCos, which comprise more than 20 member companies, are the most financially exposed participants in the electricity value chain.

It stated that generation companies are entitled to about 60% of market receivables based on their invoiced energy, but unpaid invoices have now exceeded N6 trillion.

Nigeria privatised its power sector in 2013, but operators have continued to grapple with revenue collection gaps, tariff shortfalls and market inefficiencies. Industry analysts say these challenges have led to mounting debts owed to generation companies by bulk traders and distribution firms.

Open to audit, seek constructive engagement

The association said its members are open to scrutiny and would submit their books for forensic examination if required.

“If the NLC and any other institution find it necessary, GenCo books are ready for any forensic examination. But the facts must be established and the real causes of the sector’s challenges identified,” the statement added.

The group also dismissed suggestions that government financial support to the sector was politically motivated ahead of elections, describing such insinuations as baseless.

It warned that continued misrepresentation of the industry’s financial realities could discourage investment and further weaken electricity supply.

Labour threatens action

The latest exchange follows remarks by NLC President Joe Ajaero, who accused electricity firms of exploiting consumers through tariff adjustments and alleged subsidy arrangements. The labour union has threatened industrial action over the matter.

Experts have repeatedly cautioned that unless liquidity constraints are addressed, Nigeria risks further declines in power generation, with broader implications for economic productivity and industrial growth.

Despite several government interventions, including payment assurances and financing support schemes, the sector continues to face funding gaps that limit investment in infrastructure and capacity expansion.

The GenCos said they remain committed to sustaining electricity generation but urged policymakers and labour leaders to engage constructively to resolve longstanding structural issues in the industry.

