The NBS has revealed that the average retail price of Diesel fell by 9.32% year-on-year in January 2026.

Lagos, Akwa Ibom, and Borno recorded the highest diesel prices, while Kogi, Ogun, and Zamfara posted the lowest

The North East zone had the highest average price, while the South East recorded the lowest

The National Bureau of Statistics reported that the average retail price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) stood at N1,361.57 per litre in January 2026.

This represents a 9.32% decrease compared with N1,501.58 recorded in January 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, the average retail price declined by 2.86% from N1,401.63 in December 2025.

The data was published in the latest price watch report for January 2026.

The NBS said the data for the price report was collected from sample outlets across the 774 local government areas in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with over 10,000 respondents surveyed.

Breakdown of diesel prices by state

Based on state-level analysis, Lagos recorded the highest average retail price of diesel at N1,560.82, followed by Akwa Ibom (N1,558.52) and Borno (N1,480.00).

Conversely, Kogi recorded the lowest average retail price at N1,200.00, while Ogun (N1,230.52) and Zamfara (N1,242.82) also ranked among the cheapest states to buy diesel during the period.

Top states with the highest diesel prices (January 2026)

Lagos: N1,560.82

Akwa Ibom: N1,558.52

Borno: N1,480.00

Sokoto: N1,470.46

Oyo: N1,459.78

Taraba: N1,453.50

Plateau: N1,449.78

Bauchi: N1,449.62

Rivers: N1,439.61

Osun: N1,427.59

Top states with the lowest diesel prices (January 2026)

Kogi: N1,200.00

Ogun: N1,230.52

Zamfara: N1,242.82

Anambra: N1,243.08

Enugu: N1,251.69

Kaduna: N1,266.67

Niger: N1,276.00

Abia: N1,282.50

Kano: N1,281.92

Bayelsa: N1,294.51

Zonal average diesel prices

On a zonal basis, the North East recorded the highest average retail price at N1,430.96, while the South East posted the lowest average price at N1,288.20.

South East: N1,288.20

North Central: N1,334.92

North East: N1,430.96

South South: N1,387.68

South West: N1,395.43

North West: N1,329.75

