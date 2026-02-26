The Nigerian currency fell slightly against the US dollar in the official and parallel foreign exchange markets

The naira also weakened against the British pound and the euro in all the FX markets

The Central Bank of Nigeria recent decision to buy dollars off the market affected naira gains

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Naira recorded a slight decline against the United States dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

The naira fell by 74 Kobo, or 0.05%, to close at N1,356.11/$1 from N1,355.37/$1 on Tuesday.

The naira dipped slightly against the US dollar in official and parallel markets. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian currency also weakened further against the pound sterling and the euro in the official market.

The naira also lost N6.70 to trade at N1,834.96/£1, down from N1,828.26/£1, and fell by N4.94 against the uro to N1,598.59/€1, compared with N1,596.36/€1 in the previous session.

At the GTBank forex desk, the naira fell by N6 against the dollar to close at N1,367/$1, compared with N1,361/$1 a day earlier.

In the parallel market, it traded flat at N1,365/$1.

Abudullahi a BDC trader gave the latest exchange rate as follow:

"The dollar buying rate is N1,367, while the selling rate is N1,390. The British pound sterling sells at N1,885, with a buying rate of N1,840. The euro sells at N1,650, and we buy at N1,605."

The naira’s continued fall is attributed to the Central Bank of Nigeria purchasing about $189.80 million to manage excess dollar supply and support the currency.

CBN MPC meeting

The move follows a 50-basis-point reduction in the benchmark interest rate by the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Tuesday, lowering it to 26.50% from 27% after inflation eased in January 2026.

Analysts say the rate cut was aimed at maintaining stability in the foreign exchange market, particularly to protect Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) inflows that have supported dollar supply in recent months.

Kayode Akindele, CEO of Coronation Capital and Head of Coronation Research in an email said::

“The 50bps move provides a clear directional signal while keeping overall monetary conditions restrictive, indicating the start of a shallow, data-dependent easing cycle rather than a radical shift to accommodative policy."

CBN Official Selling Rates (February 25, 2026)

CFA: N2.43

Yuan/Renminbi: N197.41

Danish Krona: N213.92

Euro: N1,598.59

Yen: N8.66

Riyal: N361.51

South African Rand: N85.56

Swiss Franc: N1,750.95

Pounds Sterling: N1,834.96

US Dollar: N1,356.11

BDC operators yet to access CBN’s $150,000 weekly window

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bureau de Change (BDC) operators said they have yet to access the official foreign exchange window announced by the CBN.

This is in spite of the recent steady gains of the naira, which narrowed the gap between the official and parallel market exchange rates.

The operator added that while commercial banks appear supportive of the policy, many are still developing internal processes to align with the CBN’s directive.

Source: Legit.ng