The National Bureau of Statitics has released the average retail price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, which dropped by N1,048.63 in December 2025.

This represents an 11.81% year-on-year decline compared with N1,189.12 recorded in December 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the average price also fell by 1.20% from N1,061.35 in November 2025.

The statistics agency noted that while petrol prices generally eased during the period under review, there is a huge price variations across states and geopolitical zones.

State-by-state petrol prices

According to NBS, a state-level analysis showed that Kogi State recorded the highest average retail price for petrol in December 2025, at N1,104.45 per litre.

Imo State followed with an average price of N1,086.26, while Yobe recorded N1,081.80.

Other states with relatively high petrol prices included Taraba (N1,080.06), Bauchi (N1,079.61), Gombe (N1,075.73), Borno (N1,072.04), Anambra (N1,066.60), Kano (N1,063.04), and Rivers (N1,062.25).

In contrast, Oyo State recorded the lowest average retail petrol price at N996.55 per litre. Kebbi followed at N1,003.08, while Nasarawa recorded an average price of N1,011.05.

Additional states among the cheapest for petrol included Enugu (N1,017.28), Ogun (N1,026.32), Kwara (N1,028.52), Ondo (N1,028.52), Delta (N1,028.61), Edo (N1,029.78), and Lagos (N1,030.77).

Zonal petrol price trends

At the zonal level, the North East recorded the highest average retail petrol price in December 2025, at N1,073.67 per litre. This was followed by the South East at N1,049.26 and the South South at N1,048.27, Punch reports.

The North West recorded an average price of N1,046.29, while the North Central stood at N1,045.74.

The South West states, which include Lagos, where Dangote refinery is situated recorded the lowest zonal average price at N1,029.51, the cheapest petrol prices by region.

NNPC petrol price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited has once again raised the pump price of petrol, just 48 hours after the initial increase.

A survey carried out by Legit.ng showed that petrol price, which recently increased to N835 per litre in Lagos, jumped by N57 to N892 over the weekend.

NNPC’s latest price increase means it is now selling petrol at N53 above the rate offered by Dangote Refinery partners such as MRS, among others.

