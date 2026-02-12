NCDMB is set to train 10,000 youths for technical, engineering, and digital roles in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector

Selected candidates will get hands-on and industry-focused training for job placement prospects via the NCDMB skills database

The programme also supports youth employment and local firms, reducing reliance on expatriates and growing local talent

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has launched a major Oil & Gas Field Readiness Training Programme aimed at equipping 10,000 Nigerian youths with the technical and professional skills needed for employment in the country’s expanding oil and gas industry.

The initiative, NCDMB said, will prioritise young graduates, technicians, and professionals.

The programme will focus on building competencies in high-demand oil and gas career paths and helping participants become field-ready for operational roles in modern energy projects.

In a statement announcing the initiative, NCDMB’s management noted that the programme forms part of the board’s Human Capital Development (HCD) strategy under the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, which mandates prioritising local training and employment.

NCDMB programme: Top skills to learn

Sub-sea Engineers (wellheads, flowlines, umbilicals, sub-sea trees, etc.)

Underwater Welders

Control and Automation Engineers (including cementing, well control, and rig operations)

Helicopter Pilots

Seamen/Sailors (including vessel mechanics and electricians)

Production Engineers

Maintenance Engineers (including Control Room Operators and maintenance crew)

QA/QC Engineers (including NDT Levels 1, 2, and 3)

Geoscience Engineers (including seismic, geophysics, wellsite geology, etc.)

Digitisation and Digitalisation specialists (AI, ML, IoT, Big Data, cloud computing, drones, etc.)

NCDMB programme training details

Participants will receive practical classroom instruction, hands-on workshop experience, and industry-aligned content designed to help them become field-ready professionals who can contribute meaningfully to both indigenous and international oil and gas operations.

Upon successful completion, trainees will be added to the NCDMB skills database, improving their prospects for placement with operating companies, service providers and major energy projects planned or underway.

The NCDMB has encouraged eligible youths to register for the programme, noting that participants will gain practical skills, industry recognition, and opportunities to join ongoing and future oil and gas projects across Nigeria, MSME reports.

How to apply for NCDMB's programme

New applicants: Create an account at nogicjqs.gov.ng/accounts/login, update your profile and academic records, and complete the NCDMB Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Programme registration.

Applicants with an incomplete profile: Log in at nogicjqs.gov.ng/accounts/login, update your profile and academic records, and proceed to register for the NCDMB Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Programme.

Applicants with a complete profile: Log in at nogicjqs.gov.ng/accounts/login and proceed to register for the NCDMB Oil and Gas Field Readiness Training Programme.

