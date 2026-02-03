Latest data from the NBS shows that the average retail price of cooking gas for both 5kg and 12.5kg LPG cylinders fell in December 2025

Kaduna, Jigawa, and Osun states recorded the highest prices for 5kg cylinders

While Katsina had the lowest, for 12.5kg cylinders, Abia, Osun, and Delta were the highest, with Katsina the lowest

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average retail price of cooking gas declined in December 2025, bringing relief to Nigerian households.

The NBS noted that while the downward trend was evident across most states and geopolitical zones, prices still varied significantly by location.

5kg cooking gas

In its price watch report released on Monday, February 3, NBS disclosed that the average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of LPG fell by 1.20% month-on-month, from N5,425.78 in November 2025 to N5,360.43 in December 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, the price dropped by 25.31% or N1,816 when compared to N7,177.27 recorded in December 2024.

For state-level analysis, Kaduna recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder at N5,838.66, followed by Jigawa (N5,825.09) and Osun (N5,777.80).

Katsina had the lowest price at N4,855.80, with Gombe and Cross River also among the cheapest states.

Cheapest states (Dec 2025)

Katsina: N4,855.80 Gombe: N4,885.64 Cross River N4,891.00 Edo : N4,905.01 Abuja (FCT): N4,935.16 Bauchi: N5,045.63 Imo: N5,169.89 Anambra N5,276.25 Adamawa: N5,578.16 Kano : N5,579.10

Most expensive states (Dec 2025)

Kaduna : N5,838.66 Jigawa: N5,825.09 Osun : N5,777.80 Delta: N5,757.27 Abia: N5,755.98 Akwa Ibom : N5,715.33 Enugu : N5,683.71 Zamfara: N5,593.15 Kano : N5,579.10 Adamawa N5,578.16

12.5kg cylinder

For the larger 12.5kg cylinder, the average retail price decreased by 0.74% month-on-month, from N13,538.79 in November 2025 to N13,438.90 in December 2025

Price also declined by 22.20% year-on-year from N17,274.16 in December 2024, Vanguard reports.

Abia recorded the highest average price at N14,489.96, followed by Osun (N14,444.50) and Delta (N14,393.17), while Katsina had the lowest price at N12,139.49, with Gombe and Edo also among the cheapest states.

12.5kg cylinder — cheapest states (Dec 2025)

Katsina: N12,139.49 Gombe N12,214.09 Edo : N12,262.53 Bauchi: N12,614.09 Anambra: 13,190.62 North East (average): N3,172.49 Yobe: N1,205.70 Lagos: N13207.71 Abuja (FCT): N13,37.90 Adamawa: N13,95.39

12.5kg cylinder — most expensive states (Dec 2025)

Abia: N14,489.96 Osun : N14,444.50 Delta: N14,393.17 Kaduna : N14,296.65 Akwa Ibom : N14,288.32 Jigawa N14,162.71 Zamfara: N13,982.88 Kano : N13,947.75 Adamawa: 13,945.39 Oyo: N3,689.80

Zonal average prices December 2025

For regional average prices, here are the changes

5kg cylinder — regional averages (Dec 2025)

South East: N5,457.92 (highest)

South South: N5,256.27 (lowest)

South West N5,434.30

North West N5,451.16

North Central: 5,304.38

North East: N,269.00

12.5kg cylinder — regional averages (Dec 2025)

South East: N1,664.79 (highest)

North East: N13,172.49 (lowest)

South West: N13,585.74

North West N13,527.91

South South: N13,307.33

Marketers expect more price drops

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olatunbosun Oladapo, the immediate past president of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), had predicted that the price of cooking gas across Nigeria would drop in the coming days.

Reports indicate that in Abuja, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is now being sold at N1,090 per kilogram, down from N2,000 just weeks ago.

Oladapo expressed optimism that the price drop would continue, emphasising the importance of product availability.

