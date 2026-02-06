The naira is trading at one of its strongest levels in two years and is expected to strengthen further

The Nigerian currency is not alone, as other African currencies have also been tipped for strong performance

Various factors have been highlighted as reasons the naira is expected to continue strengthening

The naira is among African currenices expected to strengthen further against the US dollar in the days ahead.

In the last 10 trading days, the naira has appreciated by N52.75 against the US dollar from N1,418.95 on Monday, January, 26 to N1,366.19 on Friday, February 6.

Naira is rising due to improved foreign exchange supply, strong oil receipts, and renewed inflows from foreign investors attracted by high yields on government debt have supported the naira.

On the parallel market also known as the black market it traded around N1,445 per dollar.

Traders said stronger demand at upcoming bond auctions could push the currency toward N1,350 per dollar.

Snapshot of naira exchange rate against other currencies

CFA: N2.45

Yuan/Renminbi: N196.88

Danish Krona: N215.90

Euro: N1,612.52

Yen: N8.70

Riyal: N364.28

South African Rand: N84.76

SDR: N1,878.11

Swiss Franc: N1,756.71

Pounds Sterling: N1,857.75

US Dollar: N1,366.20

African currencies expected to rise except cedi

Another currencies expected to appreciate is Zambia’s kwacha to remain on the front foot, buoyed by improving macroeconomic conditions and resilient copper prices, the country’s key export.

Reuters report on Thursday, February 5 the currency traded at 19.09 per dollar, strengthening from 20.29 a week earlier.

Economist Kelvin Chisanga quoted said recent central bank measures restricting foreign-currency usage were adding further support.

While currencies in Kenya and Uganda are likely to remain stable, according to traders.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s cedi may weaken further due to strong dollar demand from the energy sector.

The cedi was last quoted at 10.95 per dollar, slightly below 10.90 a week earlier, BusinessDay reports.

Analysts said unfilled demand at central bank FX auctions could keep the dollar strong against the cedi in the near term.

Data from LSEG indicated that the cedi traded at 10.95 per dollar, slightly lower than 10.90 a week ago.

Andrews Akoto, head of trading at Absa Bank Ghana, noted that the dollar could remain strong due to unmet demand at recent central bank FX auctions.

Another trader added that continued excess demand for dollars may push the cedi lower in the coming days.

Foreign reserves rise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's foreign exchange (forex) reserves have recorded an increase significantly boosting the Central Bank of Nigeria's fight to help naira recover its lost value.

The CBN reinstated its commitment to intervene in the foreign exchange markets to increase liquidity and ease demand pressure on naira.

Foreign reserves serve as a buffer to support the stability of the Nigerian currency in the international foreign exchange market.

