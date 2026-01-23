Petrol prices currently vary widely across Nigeria, with MRS stations selling as low as N739 per litre

Analysts and industry stakeholders have raised concerns over widening differences in petrol pump prices across Nigeria, linking the trend to rising fuel imports and uneven supply dynamics in the downstream market.

According to a recent survey by Leadership newspaper, several retail outlets now sell Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) above the benchmark prices offered by Dangote Refinery–linked stations, particularly MRS outlets, which currently dispense petrol at N739 per litre in many locations.

Industry analysts noted that the lower pricing explains the longer queues at MRS filling stations nationwide, as many consumers opt for cheaper fuel despite extended waiting times.

Survey reveals varying prices

The price survey across major cities showed significant variations. In Lagos, petrol sold for about N739 per litre at MRS stations, N740 at AP outlets, and up to N770 per litre at Mobil stations. In Ota, Ogun State, AP stations sold PMS at N735 per litre, while Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) outlets sold at N770 per litre.

In Abuja, NNPCL stations maintained a pump price of N815 per litre, while MRS sold at N739 per litre. Independent marketers in the capital sold petrol between N825 and N840 per litre, according to the checks.

NNPCL had earlier adjusted its pump price to N815 per litre in January, with the new rates observed at stations in Lugbe, Wuse, and Kubwa. MRS stations, backed by Dangote Refinery pricing, maintained the N739 per litre rate nationwide and encouraged customers to report cases of overpricing.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers State, MRS stations sold petrol at N739 per litre, while NNPCL outlets sold at N795 per litre. Other private stations in the city sold PMS at prices ranging from N893 to N930 per litre.

Depot prices reportedly dropped to about N702 per litre, putting pressure on marketers’ margins but keeping independent stations above major marketers amid competition from local refineries.

Commercial drivers welcome price reduction

Commercial drivers welcomed the reduction in pump prices. A bus driver, Udom Bassey, said he did not expect petrol prices to fall below N900 per litre after subsidy removal in 2023. Another driver, Obinna Uno, said lower fuel prices could help reduce food and transport costs.

In Kano, motorists were seen queuing steadily at MRS stations selling at N739 per litre, while nearby stations such as Aliko and A.Y. Mai Kifi sold petrol at about N830 per litre. Despite the higher prices, some motorists continued to patronise these outlets due to confidence in fuel quality and pump accuracy.

An attendant at Aliko filling station, Mudassir Mohammed, said customers trusted the station’s measurements, while a motorist, Ibrahim Ado, said reliability mattered more to him than lower prices or long queues.

Downstream regulation enables disruption

Analysts said Nigeria is still grappling with the transition to a fully deregulated downstream petroleum market, despite provisions in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). They warned that unclear pricing frameworks and rising imports could continue to disrupt supply and investment confidence.

Economist and Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, said regulatory agencies had not done enough to encourage competition and protect local refining investments. He warned that excessive importation of refined products could discourage local refinery operators and future investors.

Similarly, the national secretary of the Petroleum Dealers Association of Nigeria (PEDAN), Ibrahim Shehu Yahaya, said petrol prices are based on marketers’ landing costs and benchmarked against Dangote’s pricing, which is currently the lowest.

He added that the PIA promotes open market competition and that more refineries benefiting from the naira-for-crude arrangement could help stabilise prices by reducing exposure to foreign exchange volatility.

The Crude Oil Refiners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) said current price differences reflect competition for market share. Its spokesperson, Eche Idoko, noted that Dangote Refinery produces about 50 million litres daily, while national consumption slightly exceeds that figure, making imports necessary.

Idoko said import licences issued in late 2025 appeared to exceed supply gaps, a situation he said the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) should clarify.

Meanwhile, the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) said it was willing to work with Dangote Refinery if price stability and supply consistency are maintained.

Dangote Refinery management reiterated its commitment to stable supply, noting that the refinery reduced its minimum purchase volume to 250,000 litres at a gantry price of N699 per litre in December 2025 to enable more independent marketers to participate.

The refinery also urged Nigerians to report any MRS stations selling petrol above the approved N739 per litre pump price, stressing that the policy was aimed at improving affordability and stabilising the downstream market.

Dangote releases hotline to report price hike

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery opened a hotline to allow Nigerians to report any MRS Oil Nigeria Plc filling stations selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) above the approved pump price of N739 per litre.

The dedicated hotline, 0800 123 5264, was made active across the country and reports that partner MRS-linked stations are selling petrol above the approved price.

Dangote Refinery said Nigerians should report any MRS station found selling PMS above the approved price, stressing that consumers should not pay more when locally refined fuel is available at a lower cost.

