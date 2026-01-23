Private depot owners have raised (Premium Motor Spirit) petrol and diesel (Automotive Gas Oil) prices

The latest price increases follow a brief period of relative stability in Lagos, Warri and Port Harcourt

New data shows that there is a renewed upward pressure across key depots nationwide

Petrol prices in Nigeria are again on the rise, as private depot owners adjust rates in response to delayed import inflows.

Data reviewed by Petroleumprice.ng show that several depots, particularly in Lagos, Warri and Port Harcourt, have adjusted prices, with N800 emerging as the new benchmark for petrol, up from the previous benchmark of N730.

Lagos and Warri see fresh PMS hikes

In Lagos, Shellplux held PMS prices steady at N725 per litre, but major marketers including Rainoil, Eterna and Pinnacle maintained prices at N800, suggesting resistance at higher levels and a possible emerging benchmark.

Warri recorded sharper increases, reflecting tighter local supply. Matrix and Optima raised prices from N752 to N770 per litre, while Zamson climbed from N751 to N770. A&E edged up slightly to N751.

Traders said the Warri spike mirrors limited jetty activity and delayed product replenishment in the Niger Delta hub.

Diesel prices jump across hubs

Similarly, adjustment is seen for diesel prices.

In Lagos, AGO prices rose by double digits, with Aipec increasing from N908 to N925 per litre, Duport from N911 to N922, Rainoil from N911 to N930 and Nipco from N920 to N940.

While in Port Harcourt, Bulk Strategic raised diesel prices from N951 to N972, while Aradel entered the market at N955, above most January benchmarks.

Market sources attributed the increases to limited arrivals into the eastern supply corridor.

Import delays tighten supply outlook

Industry analysts say delays in issuing import licences have reduced product inflows, leaving several jetties vacant and tightening available supply across the country.

They warn that prolonged licence uncertainty could sustain upward pressure on depot prices in the near term, especially if replenishment delays persist.

With PMS prices clustering around N800 per litre at private depots, analysts caution that retail pump prices may remain under pressure until supply conditions ease.

Recently, petrol price has been falling following Dangote refinery decision to sell petrol at N699 per litre to marketers and retail outlets such as MRS Oil sell at N739 per litre

Similarly, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) reduced its petrol pump price to N785 per litre, narrowing the gap with Dangote-linked retail outlets .

Market participants say the direction of depot prices in the coming weeks could lead to price changes at filling stations.

Dangote direct fuel supply

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fuel supply across Nigeria increased to 74.2m litres in December 2025, with petrol availability rising and national stock levels reaching more than 29 days.

According to the latest fact sheet released by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), daily petrol supply increased to 74.2 million litres, up from 71.5 million litres recorded in November.

The improved position was attributed largely to stronger output from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, alongside coordinated import arrangements.

