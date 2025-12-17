Electricity generation on Nigeria’s national grid has declined due to gas supply constraints linked to pipeline vandalism

NISO said the incident affected gas availability to several power generation facilities, forcing it to activate contingency measures to stabilise the grid

The incident follows a reported explosion on the Escravos–Lagos gas pipeline operated by an NNPC subsidiary

Electricity generation on Nigeria’s national grid has dropped following gas supply constraints caused by a reported vandalism of a gas pipeline in the upstream supply network.

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, explaining that the incident disrupted gas supply to several power generation facilities across the country, The Cable reported.

According to NISO, the disruption affected the availability of gas to a number of power plants, leading to reduced output from several gas-fired stations and, consequently, a decline in overall generation capacity on the national grid.

The operator said it promptly activated established contingency measures to maintain system stability and reliability.

These steps included increased power dispatch from available hydroelectric stations, continuous re-dispatch of generation, voltage control interventions and other operational actions aimed at balancing electricity supply with demand.

NISO noted that it is closely monitoring grid conditions, including system frequency and voltage levels, while working with relevant stakeholders to reduce the impact of the gas supply shortfall.

The operator added that the development underscores the need for stronger coordination to address gas supply disruptions, especially as the country approaches the festive season, which is often a sensitive period for grid operations.

NISO reassured the public of its commitment to proactive grid management and strict adherence to operational standards to ensure a stable, secure and reliable electricity supply nationwide.

The development comes days after the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited reported an explosion on its Escravos–Lagos gas pipeline on December 12. The pipeline is operated by the NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), Premium Times reported.

Nigeria ranks high in poor electricity access

Apart from the frequent vandalisation of pipelines, such issues as poor investments, debt, and technical challenges have caused a setback to Nigeria's electrification plan.

A report in May 2025 revealed that more than 90million of Nigeria's 230million people live without access to electricity, the highest number in any country. This represents around 40-45% of the country's population.

Legit.ng reported that some African countries, such as Kenya, Gabon, Ghana, South Africa, and Senegal, among others, are far ahead of Nigeria in electricity access level.

Reports show that these countries have effectively reached universal or near-universal electricity access, often after decades of sustained planning and state-led investment.

Experts identify Nigeria's electricity problem

Legit.ng earlier reported that engineers have attributed Nigeria's electricity crisis to political interference and the government's failure to appoint qualified professionals.

The engineers under the Chartered Institute of Power Engineers of Nigeria (CIPEN) stressed that political loyalty over competence has hindered sector progress and called for a state of emergency to address power challenges.

CIPEN, however, advocated for cost-reflective tariffs, while emphasising the need for public and media support to achieve a sustainable power supply.

