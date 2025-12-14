Across the African continent, electricity access remains uneven, shaped by differences in economic capacity, geography, policy consistency, and the availability of domestic energy resources.

While many countries continue to struggle with low connection rates, particularly in rural areas, a smaller group has distinguished itself by achieving relatively high levels of electrification.

These leading countries tend to share several characteristics: long-term public investment in power infrastructure, diversified generation portfolios, and deliberate policies that treat electricity as a core development priority.

Nigeria Missing in List of Top 10 African Countries With Most Reliable Electricity Supply in 2025

Even so, high access rates do not always equate to flawless reliability, and disparities between urban and rural communities persist.

At the top of the rankings are countries that have effectively reached universal or near-universal electricity access, often after decades of sustained planning and state-led investment.

1. Egypt

Egypt stands out as the continent’s most fully electrified nation, with effectively universal electricity access. Egypt’s power system draws on a mix of hydropower from the Aswan High Dam, natural gas–fired plants, and other thermal generation. Continuous upgrades to transmission and distribution networks have been essential in maintaining nationwide coverage across densely populated urban centres and rural communities alike.

2. Morocco

Morocco matches Egypt in reported access rates, having successfully connected virtually its entire population to electricity. Flagship projects such as the Noor Ouarzazate solar complex have positioned the country as a regional leader in clean energy. Alongside renewables, Morocco has expanded its grid deep into rural areas through targeted electrification programs, ensuring that access gains extend beyond cities and industrial hubs.

3. Tunisia

Tunisia also reports full national electricity access, reflecting decades of investment in public utilities and grid expansion. Recognising the risks associated with this dependence, Tunisia has begun integrating more renewable sources, particularly solar, into its energy mix. These efforts aim not only to maintain universal access but also to improve long-term energy security and reduce exposure to external supply shocks.

4. Algeria

Algeria closely follows, with electricity access estimated at just under 100% of the population. The country benefits from vast natural gas reserves, which form the backbone of its electricity generation system. While remote desert regions pose logistical challenges, Algeria’s overall coverage remains among the highest on the continent.

5. Gabon

Moving into Central Africa, Gabon presents a different but notable case. National electricity access stands at just over 90%, with urban coverage approaching universal levels. Rural electrification, however, remains a significant hurdle due to low population density and difficult terrain. Gabon’s energy mix includes hydropower and gas-fired generation, which together provide a relatively stable supply in connected areas.

6. Ghana

In West Africa, Ghana has emerged as a regional leader, with national electricity access approaching the mid-80% range. Urban access is significantly higher, reflecting decades of investment around major cities and industrial zones. Ghana’s power system is diversified, combining hydropower from the Akosombo and Bui dams with thermal plants fueled by gas and oil.

7. South Africa

South Africa remains one of Africa’s most complex and structured electricity markets. With access levels in the mid-80% range, it serves a large share of its population despite ongoing challenges such as ageing infrastructure and frequent load shedding. Historically dependent on coal, South Africa is now gradually incorporating renewable energy into its generation mix.

8. Botswana

Botswana reports national access at around 70%, with a pronounced divide between urban and rural areas. The country’s smaller population and relatively high urban connectivity make stable supply more achievable in connected zones. Botswana has prioritised grid extension and renewable energy, particularly solar, to raise access levels in underserved regions.

9. Kenya

Kenya has made notable progress in East Africa, reaching electricity access levels of roughly 70%. Its diversified energy portfolio is a major strength, featuring geothermal power from the Rift Valley alongside hydropower, wind, and solar. Continued investment in rural electrification, mini-grids, and off-grid solutions remains central to Kenya’s strategy.

10. Senegal

Rounding out the top ten, Senegal reports electricity access of around 70% nationally. The country has combined conventional generation with expanding solar and wind capacity to modernise its power sector. By focusing grid expansion on key population centres, Senegal has steadily increased the share of citizens with reliable access, while laying the groundwork for further growth.

Together, these countries illustrate that high electricity access in Africa is achievable through consistent policy commitment, diversified energy sources, and sustained infrastructure investment, even as challenges remain.

