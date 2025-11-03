The Dangote Refinery’s fuel production now exceeds Nigeria’s consumption needs at N70 million litres of petrol diesel daily

Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejine disclosed the refinery’s feat recently

He said the refinery has now positioned Nigeria as a net exporter of fuel and helped to stabilise the exchange rate

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The massive Dangote Refinery has hit a new milestone, trucking out a humongous N70 million litres of petrol and diesel daily.

The volume currently surpasses Nigeria’s consumption rate.

Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Refinery, Tony Chiejine, announced the achievement, noting that the refinery’s operations are driven by the goals of national energy security and consumer confidence.

Boost for the naira and local economy

He revealed that the refinery currently loads over 45 million litres of petrol and 25 million litres of diesel every day, cementing its status as Africa’s largest refining complex and a cornerstone of Nigeria’s quest for energy self-sufficiency.

Energy analysts say Dangote’s growing local production is already delivering macroeconomic gains.

By reducing the importation of refined products, the refinery has helped cut foreign exchange outflows, easing pressure on the naira and supporting its recent stability and appreciation.

“The local refining of PMS and diesel has been instrumental in reducing forex demand,” a Dangote Group spokesperson said. “This not only strengthens the naira but also boosts investor confidence in Nigeria’s energy market.”

15% import tariff to protect local refiners

Chiejine also defended the Federal Government’s newly introduced 15% import duty on petrol and diesel, describing it as a strategic policy aimed at shielding local refineries from unfair competition.

“It would be unpatriotic for anyone to criticise the tariff,” he said. “It’s a positive move to safeguard domestic industries and keep Nigeria on the path toward energy independence.”

Reshaping Nigeria’s energy future

Analysts highlight that Dangote Refinery’s impact extends far beyond fuel production.

With its capacity to process 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day, the facility is reshaping Nigeria’s downstream oil sector, reducing dependence on imports, and positioning the country as a potential net exporter of refined petroleum products across West Africa.

The refinery, they say, is emerging as a catalyst for industrial revival, boosting local capacity, creating jobs, and driving sustainable economic growth.

Meanwhile, the refinery’s management has assured Nigerians that fuel prices will remain stable despite the introduction of the new import tariff, a move expected to sustain both affordability and investor confidence in the sector.

