The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has pledged an uninterrupted fuel supply across Nigeria during the festive season, with a daily output exceeding national demand

The company says increased local refining is stabilising the naira and supports the FG's tariff policy to protect domestic industries from unfair foreign competition

Aliko Dangote assured Nigerians of stable fuel prices, noting that petrol and diesel costs have dropped significantly since production began in September 2024

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced plans to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petrol and diesel across Nigeria during the forthcoming festive period.

The company said its current daily production now exceeds the nation’s consumption needs.

"No fuel queues during festive season": Dangote assures Nigerians of steady petrol, diesel supply

Dangote Refinery exceeds Nigeria’s fuel demand

In a statement released on Saturday, the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, Anthony Chiejina, revealed that the refinery is producing more than 45 million litres of petrol and 25 million litres of diesel each day.

He stated:

“Our production capacity surpasses national demand. We are collaborating with regulators and distributors to ensure efficient delivery across the country. Dangote remains committed to powering Nigeria.”

He added that the rise in domestic fuel production has contributed to strengthening the naira by cutting down on foreign exchange spending and boosting local currency inflows.

Addressing the federal government’s new tariff policy, Chiejina described it as a necessary safeguard for local industries, protecting them from unfair trade practices and the dumping of foreign goods.

He warned that dumping destroys jobs and weakens industrial development, and called for stricter border and market enforcement to prevent the influx of substandard fuel products.

He also praised President Bola Tinubu for supporting the tariff regime, calling it a “bold and forward-thinking policy” aimed at achieving energy self-sufficiency and economic revitalisation.

Chiejina cautioned that without such protective measures, cheap imports from Asia and Europe could undermine local refineries and stall ongoing energy-sector reforms.

Equipped with advanced refining technology, the Dangote facility aims to end Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products and help maintain nationwide price stability.

Reiterating this commitment, the President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, assured Nigerians that fuel prices would remain stable throughout the Christmas and New Year festivities.

“Nigerians can expect a festive season without fuel queues,” he promised.

Since commencing petrol production in September 2024, the refinery has played a major role in reducing fuel prices. Petrol, which sold for around N1,030 per litre a year ago, now retails between N841 and N851, while diesel prices have dropped from N1,700 to about N1,020 per litre.

For comparison, petrol prices in neighbouring West African countries currently range between $1.20 and $2.00 per litre.

Dangote expects increased NNPC stake in refinery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Aliko Dangote stated that the NNPC could increase its 7.2% stake in the Dangote Refinery once the facility proves its full operational capacity.

The NNPC had earlier reduced its stake from 20% to 7.2% to focus on developing compressed natural gas (CNG) infrastructure.

Dangote also revealed plans to list 5–10% of the refinery’s shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange while maintaining a majority ownership.

