Nigerians could face another cooking gas scarcity as supply glitches have emerged at major depots

Recent market update shows a sharp decline in active supply points, sparking concerns among families

The development has led to suppliers and depot operators raising their rates to almost N1,000 per kilogram

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians may soon face another round of cooking gas scarcity as supply disruptions intensify across the country’s depots.

The latest market data reveals a sharp decline in active supply points, triggering concerns among households and small businesses already grappling with high energy costs.

Nigerians may buy cooking gas at higher prices as scarcity looms. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to reports from Petroleumprice.ng as of October 31, 2025, only two facilities, Navgas in Lagos and Stockgap in Port Harcourt, are currently dispensing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

Navgas sells at ₦920 per kilogram, while Stockgap’s rate has risen to ₦990 per kilogram.

Industry insiders warn that this contraction in depot activity could lead to an imminent shortage if not promptly addressed. “Only two depots are selling now, and that’s very risky. It shows there’s a glitch in supply and possible scarcity incoming,” one operator said.

Dangote Refinery’s slow output raises Worries

Part of the supply strain has been attributed to reduced LPG output from the Dangote Refinery, which was initially expected to stabilise Nigeria’s domestic gas supply.

However, recent market intelligence suggests that the refinery’s activities in the LPG segment remain limited and inconsistent.

“The activity from Dangote Refinery has been slow. It’s not really selling, and that’s contributing to this emerging supply glitch,” another source disclosed.

This has forced marketers to rely heavily on small-scale importers and local producers, further stressing the already fragile supply chain.

Analysts caution that unless Dangote and other refineries ramp up production soon, Nigeria could face a repeat of last year’s cooking gas crisis, which drove prices above ₦1,200 per kilogram in some cities.

Consumers already feeling the impact

The ripple effect of the supply squeeze is now evident at the retail level. Across several states, prices for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder have started to climb again, with dealers warning that further hikes may occur if depot activity does not normalise soon.

This could spell trouble for households and small-scale businesses, particularly in the hospitality and food sectors, which depend heavily on LPG for daily operations.

“Retail prices are already rising. If the depots don’t resume normal operations, gas may become unaffordable again for many families,” one Lagos-based gas retailer said.

Calls for government and industry action

Stakeholders are urging the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), and private refinery operators to work together in restoring stability to the market.

“The LPG market remains fragile. Without consistent production, transportation, and distribution, even minor supply hiccups can trigger nationwide scarcity,” an energy analyst in Lagos noted.

He called for a unified strategy that harmonises gas production, storage, and distribution while reducing reliance on imports.

Outlook: A tense November ahead

As November unfolds, traders hope that more depots will resume loading activities to ease supply tension. However, if the current pattern continues, Nigerians could face another round of price shocks as the festive season approaches.

New cooking prices emerges at depots as supply glitches spark fears of scarcity. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

For now, the mood across the LPG market remains cautious. Both consumers and industry players are keeping a close watch on depot inventories and refinery output, hoping for swift intervention to avert another crisis.

Cooking gas scarcity hits major cities

Legit.ng earlier reported that households across Lagos, Ogun, and other major cities are reeling from severe cooking gas shortages as prices have jumped by over 80%.

Where gas once retailed at around ₦1,150/kg, vendors now demand ₦1,600/kg or more.

In some areas, queues form at street corners as customers rush to refill their cylinders.

Source: Legit.ng