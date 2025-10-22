There are growing concerns that Nigeria may be heading for another round of petrol scarcity across the country

Already, some filling stations have shut down and are not selling, a situation marketers blame on reduced supply from the Dangote Refinery

The refinery has become a major player in Nigeria’s fuel market, and any operational challenge could lead to widespread disruptions

Petrol scarcity may soon return across Nigeria as reports indicate that several filling stations have stopped dispensing fuel due to reportedly delayed supply from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Marketers say millions of litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), already paid for, have yet to be delivered for over two weeks, leading to fears of a nationwide shortage.

Several marketers told Petroleumprice.ng that the ongoing delay could lead to a nationwide shortage if not addressed urgently.

A marketer quoted said:

“We are in a very tight spot. Most of us took loans to pay for products, but up till now, loading has been slow and unclear.

“We heard that allocations were reduced after the refinery reviewed its price from N820 to N877 per litre. Some of us have had to close our stations because we’ve not received any product.”

Depots can not help

Checks across Lagos depots show that petrol supply has dropped significantly. Out of about 52 licensed depots in the state, only a few, including Aiteo, Nipco, Bovas, Gulf Treasure, Bono, and Ardova, were confirmed to have petrol available, selling between N874 and N876 per litre.

Industry sources said most private depots have also suspended fresh import plans, relying instead on expected deliveries from the Dangote Refinery.

The refinery had earlier announced plans to partner with over 20 depots to distribute about 600 million litres of PMS monthly. Still, marketers say the arrangement has been slow to take off due to operational challenges.

Many said they had entered long-term supply contracts with the refinery in anticipation of steady domestic distribution, but are now counting losses.

Another marketer said:

“We believed the refinery would bring stability to the market, but this delay has affected our operations. Customers are calling, but we have nothing to sell.”

Nigeria's petrol import

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority has revealed that Nigerians consumed a total of 613.62 million litres of petrol between October 2024 and October 10, 2025.

Out of the total 613.62 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit consumed between October 2024 and October 10, 2025, domestic refineries supplied 236.08 million litres, while 377.54 million litres came through imports, Punch reports.

Dangote refinery halts crude oil intake

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the management of Dangote refinery explained its recent reductions in crude oil purchases.

According to the refinery, the decision to halt crude intake was a strategic response to elevated global prices, not the result of operational failures.

The company made the comments during a media tour.

