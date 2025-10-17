Dangote Refinery named 20 major depot operators to lift and distribute 600 million litres of petrol in October as part of its pilot phase

The move, which marked the refinery’s first major petrol supply operation, comes amid growing pressure to stabilise Nigeria’s volatile fuel market

Industry players said the selection signals the start of a more controlled and transparent supply chain

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has launched a pilot distribution programme, selecting 20 major depot owners to lift and distribute 600 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, this October.

According to Petroleumprice.ng, the initiative follows a series of high-level meetings between the refinery’s management and key downstream operators to build a structured, transparent, and stable fuel supply chain across Nigeria.

Controlled distribution framework

Under the pilot plan, each of the 20 selected depot operators will lift about 30 million litres of petrol between October 10 and October 31, 2025. Loading will be done strictly at the refinery’s truck gantry and marine terminals to ensure proper monitoring and eliminate multiple handling layers.

Industry insiders disclosed that the refinery has pegged its gantry price at ₦877 per litre, reflecting logistics and distribution costs under the new controlled framework. Only accredited partners will participate in this pilot phase.

List of selected marketers

The companies chosen for the pilot programme include: NNPCL Retail, A.Y.M. Shafa, A.A. Rano, Salbas Energy, Northwest Petroleum, Rainoil, Ardova, Optima Energy, Masters Energy, Bovas Group, Dan Marna Petroleum, NIPCO Plc, Pinnacle Oil and Gas, Heyden Petroleum, Sunbeth Global Concepts, Mainland Oil and Gas, NEPAL Oil and Gas Services, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, Conoil Plc, and TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc.

The scheme currently covers only Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and serves as a test model ahead of a full commercial rollout.

IPMAN, industry leaders confirm development

The national public relations officer of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Ukadike, confirmed that the refinery held meetings with major marketers to finalise the distribution structure.

He said the project aims to release up to 600 million litres of petrol monthly to stabilise domestic supply and curb rising pump prices.

“At the meeting, Dangote announced that 20 selected marketers will act as primary distributors to other dealers. The structure is designed to cut off middlemen and reduce speculation,” Ukadike said.

IPMAN’s national vice president, Hammed Fashola, added that while the shortlist is confirmed, the final approval list will be officially released soon.

Pilot phase to test logistics and pricing

An industry executive familiar with the development noted that the pilot phase is meant to assess logistics performance, pricing efficiency, and delivery timelines before nationwide expansion.

“Dangote wants to test the network through controlled partnerships before scaling operations. Each depot operator will lift under strict compliance,” the source said.

Observers believe this approach could bring more predictability to petrol supply and reduce exposure to erratic retail pricing.

Diesel price reduced by ₦50

In a related development, the refinery announced a ₦50 cut in the ex-depot price of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel), reducing it from ₦960 to ₦910 per litre, effective October 15, 2025.

A notice from its Group Commercial Operations Department thanked customers for their support, adding:

“Please be informed that the gantry price for Automotive Gas Oil has been revised from ₦960/Litre to ₦910/Litre, effective October 15, 2025.”

Rising pump prices, temporary supply pressure

Despite these interventions, petrol prices have continued to rise in parts of the country amid temporary supply constraints.

IPMAN president Abubakar Shettima attributed this to short-term loading disruptions at the refinery.



“These DAPPMAN members are the only ones selling now. Once Dangote resumes full loading, prices are expected to drop,” he said.

Shettima expressed optimism that the refinery’s pilot scheme and diesel price reduction would soon ease pressure on depot and retail prices nationwide.

Dangote quietly raises PMS rates by N100

Legit.ng earlier reported that a fresh wave of fuel price hikes swept through Nigeria as Dangote Refinery, the country’s largest crude oil processor, quietly raised its petrol rates.

The refinery’s retail partners, including MRS, Ardova (AP), and Optima, dispensed Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at up to ₦950 per litre, sparking nationwide outrage and confusion.

This new development came barely weeks after the refinery assured Nigerians that its massive 650,000-barrel-per-day plant, combined with its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) truck distribution scheme and the Naira-for-Crude initiative with the federal government, would help stabilise pump prices.

