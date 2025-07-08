Some major marketers and MRS Oil, which sells Dangote fuel, have slashed their petrol prices

A circular from MRS shows that the company’s petrol prices are lower than those sold at NNPC retail outlets nationwide

Independent marketers, who resisted new petrol prices from Dangote Refinery, have lowered their costs to reflect current market realities

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s downstream sector has entered a new pricing phase as major marketers, such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and MRS Oil, have slashed PMS prices across major cities.

The adjustment shows an N840 per litre price slash in ex-depot prices by Dangote Refinery on June 30, 3025, and a low crude oil price.

Marketers adjust petrol prices nationwide following Dangote's new cost. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

NNPC reduces petrol prices nationwide

Legit.ng previously reported that NNPC has slashed its petrol prices by N35 per litre to sell at N915 in Abuja, down from N945.

However, data from Petroleumpriceng shows that some independent marketers sell petrol at N935 in some locations like Lugbe and Airport Road as of July 6, 2025.

MRS prices are lower than NNPC’s

MRS Oil, which sells Dangote petrol, has also adjusted its pump prices across its filling stations.

The company disclosed in a circular to dealers that it pegged pump prices at N885 in Lagos, N895 in South-West, N905 in North-West, North-Central, and N915 in North-East, South-East and South-South, showing logistics differentials.

Experts have said that Dangote’s Refinery’s N840 ex-depot price slash was pivotal, aligning with market-based pricing principles under full deregulation.

IPMAN and other marketers adjust

Independent marketers were initially reluctant to adjust to the new prices and old stock holding, but they are now aligning with the current market reality.

According to reports, depot prices in Lagos indicate Rainoil, Matrix, Pinnacle, Swift, and Wosbab sell at N40 per litre, while Aiteo sells at N837, and First Royal and Menj sell at N838.

NIPCO and Satellite sell at N844, and Integrated Energy sells at N839 per litre.

Petrol prices across Nigeria

Along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, petrol prices ranged from N875 to N910 per litre as of Sunday, July 6, 2025.

At As-Sallam, the product is sold at N875, AP at N880, Rainoil at N910, while SGR sells at N880 and N900 per litre, respectively.

After a long wait, major marketers align petrol prices with Dangote's new rate. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

MRS offers incentives

Experts explain that this pricing variation shows lag time in stock turnover and the market’s price discovery.

Reports say MRS explained to its customers that its PMS now has lower sulphur, which aligns with global standards and specifications for cleaner-burning fuels, which improves engine performance and reduces emissions.

However, petrol prices remain slightly higher in some regions due to logistics and storage facilities, an essential component of cost build-up in the deregulated market.

Full list of Dangote's 15 new fuel distribution partners

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Refinery has said that many oil marketing companies joined its growing list of fuel distribution networks.

The refinery disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that the companies include TotalEnergies, Garima Petroleum, Sunbeth Energies, Sobax Nigeria Limited, and Virging Forest Energy.

Others are Sixxco Oil Ltd., NU Synergy, and Soroman Limited.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng