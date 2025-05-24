The NNPC Limited has announced plans to shut down the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC)

According to NNPC Ltd, the decision was made to have the refinery undergo maintenance and begin on May 24, 2025.

The refinery, with a combined capacity of 210,000 barrels per day, was recently rehabilitated for operation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has disclosed that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) is scheduled for a planned maintenance shutdown starting May 24, 2025.

The announcement was made by Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of NNPC Ltd, in a statement released on Saturday, May 24.

NNPC said the scheduled maintenance and sustainability assessment, and it is working with all relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to ensure the maintenance and assessment activities are carried out efficiently and transparently."

The statement reads:

"The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) wishes to inform the general public that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) will undergo a planned maintenance shutdown.

"This scheduled maintenance and sustainability assessment will commence on May 24, 2025.

"We are working closely with all relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to ensure that the maintenance and assessment activities are carried out efficiently and transparently."

NNPC Ltd also assured Nigerians that it remains committed to energy security and continues to engage with Nigerians, Punch reports.

The national oil company added:

"NNPC Ltd. remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering sustainable energy security for Nigeria.

"Further updates will be provided regularly through our official channels, including our website, media platforms, and public statements."

Overview of the PH refinery

The Port Harcourt Refineries consist of two units, with the old plant having a refining capacity of 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) and the newer plant capable of processing 150,000 bpd, totalling 210,000 bpd.

The refinery has not operated at full capacity for over two decades. It was last shut down in March 2019 for initial repair works, following the engagement of Italy’s Maire Tecnimont as the contractor for the complex's review, with Eni serving as the technical advisor.

In 2021, NNPC Ltd announced the commencement of repairs at the refinery, supported by a $1.5 billion approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

On 21 December 2023, the Nigerian government announced the mechanical completion and the flare start-off of the refinery.

Dangote adjusts prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote refinery has adjusted its prices at least six times between January and April 2025, initial N950 per litre to the current N831 per litre.

On Tuesday, May 20, the Dangote Refinery again slashed petrol prices to N831 per litre, from N834 the previous day for marketers.

On Thursday, May 22, another N15 reduction in retail prices for its partners was announced.

Partners' retail outlets in Lagos will sell at N875 per litre from N890.

