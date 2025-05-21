Dangote Refinery has once again reduced its petrol price, intensifying price competition with importers

The latest reduction is for marketers, and it is expected that they will adjust their pumps at filling stations nationwide

In the last few days, petrol importers have brought in over 300 million litres and justified continuing imports

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has once again reduced its petrol prices as it seeks to exert its dominance over Nigeria’s fuel market.

The latest price cut, targeted at marketers who are filling station owners, has now reduced its petrol price to N831 on Tuesday, May 20

On Monday, Marketers paid N834 per litre to buy petrol, petroleumprice.ng reports that Dangote refinery is now refunding customers the N3 difference.

A similar discount strategy was employed by Dangote Refinery the previous week, when it reduced prices by offering customers a N10 rebate.

Unlike the earlier rebate scheme which ran from early May until May 15 this latest round comes with no official announcement or expiry date, signalling a possible long-term pricing strategy.

An official quoted said:

"The new rebate is not being openly advertised, but marketers are already adjusting. Dangote is clearly leveraging its scale to pull in more market share.”

With this reduction, Dangote refinery partners can now offer petrol at a lower retail price at their filling stations

Depots slash prices to compete

Dangote refinery's recent move has triggered swift responses from rival depots.

Operators such as MAO and A.A Rano reduced its prices to N836 and N835 per litre, respectively, trimming rates to retain market share. Sahara and AIPEC also cut prices by N2 per litre, both now selling at N835.

332.4 million litres of petrol imported

Meanwhile, eight domestic oil companies imported a combined 332.4 million litres of petrol between May 11 and 16, 2025, according to data from the latest Tanker Position Report.

The total volume, equivalent to 277,000 metric tonnes (MT), was discharged or scheduled for discharge at key coastal depots in Lagos, Warri, and Calabar.

Pinnacle Oil led the importers, accounting for more than half of the country’s petrol inflow during the six-day period. The company received two major consignments: 90,000 MT from the HAFNIA TRITON and 62,000 MT from the LEYTE SPIRIT, bringing its total to 152,000 MT, or approximately 182.4 million litres.

NNPC is not producing petrol

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has revealed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) refineries are not producing petrol.

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has noted that its members are currently unable to source petrol from domestic refineries due to limited output of petrol-grade products.

According to Olufemi Adewole, Executive Secretary of DAPPMAN, although the revamped Port Harcourt and Warri refineries are operational, they are primarily producing naphtha rather than petrol.

