The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has responded to Dangote petrol price reduction

The company also reduced its pump price of petrol to N860 per litre to compete with the mega Dangote Refinery

The new development has sparked a price war between major petroleum product marketers and independent dealers

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has reduced its pump prices of petrol to N860 per litre.

The moves come as a price war between major marketers and independent petroleum dealers, and fluctuations in global oil prices rage on.

NNPC also crashes petrol price to N860 per litre amid price war Credit: NNPC

Source: Getty Images

NNPC crashes petrol prices to N860 per litre

The new NNPC price became effective on Monday, March 3, 2025, marking an important reduction from the previous price of N920 per litre, relieving Nigerians grappling with high living costs.

The NNPC price reduction has sparked a wave of competition among private dealers.

Dangote Refinery had also crashed its ex-depot price from N890 per litre to N825, the second price cut in one month.

Dangote Refinery designates partners

The mega refinery disclosed in a statement that three filling stations in Lagos, including MRS, AP, and Heyden, will sell the product at N860 and N865 per litre as its partners.

The refinery also said the marketers will sell the product at varying prices across the country, with the Southeast recording the highest costs.

BusinessDay reports that some Nigerians have doubted the sustainability of the price adjustments by the companies.

While some said the price reviews were commendable, others said the petrol prices are very susceptible to changes and volatility in crude oil prices.

Energy policy analyst, Adeola Yusuf disclosed that the price adjustments can only last as long as crude oil prices remain stable.

“International crude oil prices are highly politicised and therefore, very volatile. Now that President Trump is threatening to increase the US crude oil reserve, it could push prices further down, leading to a downward review of petroleum product prices.

So, it is a two-edged sword. For now, it favours consumers to the detriment of producers. Tomorrow the table can turn,” he said.

Nigerians compare Dangote petrol with NNPC fuel

The price war between NNPC and the Dangote Refinery came to a head recently when only reviews compared the petrol sold by NNPC and Dangote.

According to the reviewers, the NNPC petrol has a higher burn rate than the Dangote fuel.

Mele Kyari-led NNPC intensifies petrol price war with Dangote Refinery. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Facebook

The disclosure led to the state oil company issuing a rebuttal, saying it does not sell substandard petrol as most of the products sold at its outlets are sourced from the Dangote Refinery and comply with the best international standards.

Dangote refinery buys Algeria’s Saharan crude oil

Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Refinery has bought its first consignment of Algeria’s light sweet Saharan blend crude.

The giant refinery reportedly bought one million barrels of cargo from Glencore, the trading firm, this week, with the consignment due to arrive in March.

Reports say the deal was not immediately confirmed by either party and the purchase price remains unknown.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng