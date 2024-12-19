Nigerians will have a reason to smile this yuletide season thanks to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery

As part of its measures to ease the troubles associated with high fuel prices, Dangote refinery has reduced its prices

There is also an opportunity to buy in credit using a bank guarantee from Access Bank, First Bank, or Zenith Bank

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in the price of its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) product, slashing it from N970 to N899.50 per litre as part of a holiday promotion to ease transportation costs.

In a statement issued on Thursday, December 19, Anthony Chiejina, the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Group, revealed that the refinery also offers a special deal.

According to Chiejia, Consumers purchasing fuel on a cash basis will be allowed to buy an additional litre of PMS on credit for every litre purchased, with a bank guarantee from Access Bank, First Bank, or Zenith Bank, Punch reports.

The statement reads:

“To alleviate transport costs during this holiday season, Dangote Refinery is offering a holiday discount on PMS. From today, our petrol will be available at N899.50 per litre at our truck loading gantry or SPM.

"Furthermore, for every litre purchased on a cash basis, consumers will have the opportunity to buy another litre on credit, backed by a bank guarantee from Access Bank, First Bank, or Zenith Bank"

Why Dangote reduced fuel price

Chiejina, in the statement,t also noted that the price reduction is intended to ease the financial burden on Nigerians during the Yuletide period, which often sees a spike in transportation needs.

The refinery thanked Nigerians for their continued support as the country enters the festive season.

Vanguard reported that he also reiterated Dangote Refinery’s commitment to delivering premium quality, competitively priced petroleum products.

Chiejina added:

“Dangote Refinery is committed to ensuring that Nigeria is no longer a dumping ground for substandard and ‘blended’ imported products."

Petrol landing cost drops again

Legit.ng previously reported that the petrol landing cost in Nigeria reduced to N970 per litre in December 2024 from N971 reported in November.

The figure is from the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN).

In the bulletin, MEMAN said that the latest landing cost was N1,533.57/$ and $73.91 per barrel of crude oil (Brent).

