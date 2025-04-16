NNPC Limited has decided to reduce the pump price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) for Nigerians

The new price comes days after Ardova, MRS, and other partners of Dangote refinery slashed their prices below N930

The new fuel price will come as a welcome relief for Nigerians battling the high cost of living across the country

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has slashed its petrol pump price to N910 per litre on Wednesday, April 16.

This new price represents a N15 reduction from the previous pump price of N925 per litre

NNPC slashes petrol prices Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Amos, a filling station attendant in Lagos who confirmed the new price to Legit.ng, said:

"Our manager received instructions on Wednesday morning to change the pump price to N910. We have been selling at this price since then."

Other fuel stations slash prices

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that Ardova, Mobil, Petrocam, Hyden, and Matrix have announced reductions in pump prices.

At the Ardova filling station, the fuel pump price was reduced by N10, from N930 per litre to N920. Fuel is also now being sold at N920 per litre at the MRS filling station.

While Mobil filling stations have reduced their price to N925 per litre, down from N940, Petrocam lowered its price from N940 to N930.

NNPC's filling station to adjust pumps Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: UGC

Depots slash prices for marketers

More fuel price reduction is expected as various depots across the country supplying to marketers slash prices, including Dangote, Vanguard reports.

Ex-depot petrol price refers to the price it is sold from a depot (a storage facility) or a distribution point.

Data tracked shows that Heyden recorded the sharpest drop, falling by N182 to sell at N847 per litre, a 17.69% decrease.

MRS Tincan followed closely, shedding N57 to settle at N850 per litre, while Dangote’s depot reduced its price by N31.5 to N835, representing a 3.64% drop, Punch reports.

Other reduction observed include Sobaz (N870, down N35), Aiteo (N860, down N1), Sigmund (N872, down N2), Alkanes (N868, down N2), and Liquid Bulk (N874, down N8).

However, prices held steady at several depots, including Rainoil Lagos (N865), Ardova (N865), Sahara (N865), AIPEC (N864), Menj (N863), A. A Rano (N863), Eterna (N865), and Pinnacle Warri (N869).

Warri-based Matrix remained unchanged at N872, and Prudent in Oghara also held firm at N870 per litre.

PETROAN expects more reduction

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) says Nigerians will soon begin to reap the benefits of falling global crude oil prices, following Dangote Refinery’s decision to slash ex-depot price to N865 per litre.

Joseph Obele, PETROAN's spokesperson, noted that the key to cheaper fuel is the federal government’s naira-for-crude oil policy.

He explained that the policy protects Nigeria’s economy from oil market fluctuations abroad.

He also mentioned that it aims to reduce dependence on foreign currency, encourage local refining, and help stabilise petrol prices.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng