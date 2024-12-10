The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has said that the new Port Harcourt refinery is about 90% completed

The NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, stated that when rehabilitation is done, it can be compared to any refinery in the world

The Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) operates the oil and new refineries with a combined refining capacity of 210,000 barrels per day

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has said the new Port Harcourt refinery is over 90% completed.

The Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) operates the oil plant with 60,000 barrels per day capacity and the new facility with 150,000 barrels per day capacity.

The new refinery to compete globally

NNPC’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, disclosed on Monday, December 9, 2024, when the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) visited the complex in Rivers State.

The NNPC boss was represented by the Executive Vice President (Downstream), Isiyaku Abdulai, who said that the new Port Harcourt refinery is under rehabilitation and will be completed soon.

According to him, it will be up and running when rehabilitation is done and comparable to any refinery worldwide.

He disclosed that from the contractor’s point of view, the facility is over 90% completed and that there will be compliance with health and safety checks.

The refinery to boost petrol production

The NNPC boss disclosed that immediately after the completion, the refinery could boost sufficiency, exports and imports, and local consumption of petroleum products, especially petrol.

Kyari said he has ensured that an established and professional technical operations and maintenance team continues operating and maintaining the facilities.

Vanguard reports that the GCEO said the company would scale monitoring to comply with refinery best practices globally.

Presidency assures speedy completion

The development comes as an aide to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has disclosed that work is ongoing at the 150,000 barrels per day Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) in Rivers State.

The Port Harcourt Refinery Company operates two refineries, the 60,000 and the 150,000 barrels per day plants.

Port Harcourt refinery producing at 70% capacity

The presidential spokesman said the 60,000bpd is operating at 70% installed capacity and will increase production soon.

Onanuga explained this after a fact-finding tour at the recently refurbished refinery on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

He disclosed via his X handle on Thursday, December 5, 2025, saying the lies and doubts about the refinery have been laid to rest by the team’s tour.

PH refinery exports products to Dubai

Legit.ng earlier reported that the newly refurbished Port Harcourt refinery has begun exporting petroleum products.

The data analysis firm Kepler disclosed that the refinery sold its first cargo to Dubai-based Gulf Transport and Trading Limited.

It also stated that the plant began its Coolant Distribution Unit 1, which has a pinning operation of 20,000 barrels daily.

