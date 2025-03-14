Cooking Gas Prices Crash, Dealers Release New Cost To Refill 1kg to 50kg
- Cooking gas dealers across the country have made adjustments to the price of refilling cooking gas in Nigeria
- The price of a 1kg cylinder has reduced from N1,500 to N900 and while a 2kg now costs less than N2,600
- The new prices are a welcome relief to Nigerians who already face several increases in the cost of living
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The price of liquefied natural gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, has once again been reduced, according to a market survey by Legit.ng.
Nigerians have also taken to social media to share the new prices at which dealers are selling cooking gas, expressing a sigh of relief.
New data showed that 1kg of cooking gas prices which was previously sold at N1,500/kg in some retail outlets in Ogun and Lagos states now sells for N900.
Punch in October reported that the average price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder was N17,000, a new price check showed it has now dropped N13,750.
During a market survey, some dealers who spoke to Legit.ng on Friday, March 14 confirmed the new prices.
Kunle Ajami, a manager of a cooking gas plant in Lagos said that the price adjustment started a month ago.
"There is a massive drop compared to what people were paying last year. We, cooking gas retailers, sell based on how we buy from marketers. If the price is high, we adjust."
Breakdown of old and new price lists in Lagos
|Cooking gas
|Old price (October 2024)
|New price
|1kg
|N1,500
|N1,100
|2kg
|N2,600
|N2,200
|3kg
|N3,900
|N3,300
|4kg
|N5,200
|N4,400
|6kg
|N8,150
|N5,500(5kg)
|10kg
|N13,0000
|N11,000
|12.5kg
|N16,200
|N13,750
|15kg
|N19,500
|N16,500
|20kg
|N26,000
|N22,000
|25kg
|N32,500
|N27,500
|50kg
|N65,000
|N55,000
Cooking gas prices are even cheaper in Kaduna
In a Facebook post by Inside Kaduna, it was also revealed that the price of 1kg has dropped to N950.
The post reads:
'Happy to share that the price of cooking gas has dropped from N1,400 to N950… Make e drop reach N300 abeg. Make everything continue to dey drop.'"
He also shared a snapshot of the latest cooking gas price in Kaduna sold by Eegoja Oil and Gas.
- 1kg - N950
- 2kg - N1,900
- 3kg - N2,900
- 4kg - N3,800
- 5kg - N4,800
- 6kg - N5,700
- 7kg - N6,700
- 8kg - N7,600
- 9kg - N8,600
- 10kg - N9,500
- 11kg - N10,600
- 12kg - N11,600
- 12.5kg - N12,000
- 15kg - N14,500
- 20kg - N19,500
- 25kg - N24,300
- 30kg - N29,500
- 40kg - N40,000
- 50kg - N48,000
FG moves to fix cooking gas prices
In a related development, the federal government has announced a move to adopt a new pricing formula for cooking gas in Nigeria.
The Minister of State For Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo, disclosed this in a recent two-day LPG Expo in Lagos.
According to Ekpo, the government is implementing targeted policy interventions to accelerate LPG adoption by removing hassles hindering investment in the industry.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.