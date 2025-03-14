Cooking gas dealers across the country have made adjustments to the price of refilling cooking gas in Nigeria

The price of a 1kg cylinder has reduced from N1,500 to N900 and while a 2kg now costs less than N2,600

The new prices are a welcome relief to Nigerians who already face several increases in the cost of living

The price of liquefied natural gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, has once again been reduced, according to a market survey by Legit.ng.

Nigerians have also taken to social media to share the new prices at which dealers are selling cooking gas, expressing a sigh of relief.

New data showed that 1kg of cooking gas prices which was previously sold at N1,500/kg in some retail outlets in Ogun and Lagos states now sells for N900.

Punch in October reported that the average price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder was N17,000, a new price check showed it has now dropped N13,750.

During a market survey, some dealers who spoke to Legit.ng on Friday, March 14 confirmed the new prices.

Kunle Ajami, a manager of a cooking gas plant in Lagos said that the price adjustment started a month ago.

"There is a massive drop compared to what people were paying last year. We, cooking gas retailers, sell based on how we buy from marketers. If the price is high, we adjust."

Breakdown of old and new price lists in Lagos

Cooking gas Old price (October 2024) New price 1kg N1,500 N1,100 2kg N2,600 N2,200 3kg N3,900 N3,300 4kg N5,200 N4,400 6kg N8,150 N5,500(5kg) 10kg N13,0000 N11,000 12.5kg N16,200 N13,750 15kg N19,500 N16,500 20kg N26,000 N22,000 25kg N32,500 N27,500 50kg N65,000 N55,000

Cooking gas prices are even cheaper in Kaduna

In a Facebook post by Inside Kaduna, it was also revealed that the price of 1kg has dropped to N950.

The post reads:

'Happy to share that the price of cooking gas has dropped from N1,400 to N950… Make e drop reach N300 abeg. Make everything continue to dey drop.'"

He also shared a snapshot of the latest cooking gas price in Kaduna sold by Eegoja Oil and Gas.

1kg - N950

2kg - N1,900

3kg - N2,900

4kg - N3,800

5kg - N4,800

6kg - N5,700

7kg - N6,700

8kg - N7,600

9kg - N8,600

10kg - N9,500

11kg - N10,600

12kg - N11,600

12.5kg - N12,000

15kg - N14,500

20kg - N19,500

25kg - N24,300

30kg - N29,500

40kg - N40,000

50kg - N48,000

FG moves to fix cooking gas prices

In a related development, the federal government has announced a move to adopt a new pricing formula for cooking gas in Nigeria.

The Minister of State For Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo, disclosed this in a recent two-day LPG Expo in Lagos.

According to Ekpo, the government is implementing targeted policy interventions to accelerate LPG adoption by removing hassles hindering investment in the industry.

