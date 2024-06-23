Dealers of cooking gas have increased the cost of refilling 5kg and 12.5kg cylinders across the country

The new prices bring more headaches to households already battling with high food prices in the markets

Reports show that residents of Southern states paid higher prices compared to states in the North

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that Nigeria's average price for refiling a 5kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) cylinder hit N7,418.45 in May 2024.

This represents a 13.75% increase compared to the N6,521.58 average prices recorded in April 2024.

While on a year-on-year basis, cooking gas prices increased by 70.12% from N4,360.69 recorded in May 2023.

NBS disclosed these figures in its latest price watch report.

However, the report revealed that the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas declined by 0.07% on a month-on-month basis from N15,637.74 in April 2024 to N15,627.40 in May 2024.

On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 63.85% from N9,537.89 in May 2023, Punch reports.

States with the highest, lowest prices

NBS also provided a breakdown of the cost of refilling cooking gas and the states with the highest and lowest prices

Highest Prices 5kg

Benue: N8,012.03

Enugu: N7,926.21

Ondo: N7,857.53

Lowest Prices 5kg

Yobe: N5,842.31

Jigawa: N6,521.81

Katsina: N6,567.95

Average Retail Prices by Zones 5kg

South-East: N7,680.87 (highest)

South-West: N6,593.93

North-East: N7,071.84 (lowest)

12kg price cooking gas trend

Highest Prices 12.5kg

Zamfara: N18,369.33

Bayelsa: N17,772.21

Abia: N17,538.02

Lowest average price 12.5kg

Bauchi: N13,076.43

Ebonyi: N13,788.09

Taraba: N13,860.31

Zonal Analysis:

South-South: N16,310.02 (highest)

North-West: N15,991.13

North-East: N15,010.62 (lowest)

