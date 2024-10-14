Cooking gas dealers have increased the product's price and pointed to the depreciation of the Nigerian currency as the cause

The price of a 1kg cylinder is now N1,500, and it will take over N60,000 to fill up a 50kg cooking gas cylinder

The new prices bring additional pressure to Nigerians, who already face several increases in the cost of living

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The price of liquified natural gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, has once again increased amid continuous naira depreciation.

Nigerians pay more for cooking gas Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

New data showed that 1 kg of cooking gas prices is now sold at N1,500/kg in some Ogun and Lagos States retail outlets.

In Abuja, the average price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder has increased 41.6% to N17,000 in different areas, Punch reports.

During a market survey, some dealers who spoke to Legit.ng on Monday, October 14, confirmed the price adjustments.

They complained that their marketers complained that the price change was due to the depreciation of the naira.

Rukiyat Lekan, a manager of a cooking gas plant, said:

"We sell based on what we get from marketers. I have explained the changes to my customers."

She listed the new prices as follows:

1kg- N1,500

2kg- N2,600

3kg- N3,900

4kg- N5,200

6kg - N8,150

10kg- N13,0000

12.5kg - N16,200

16kg - N19,500

20kg - N26,000

25kg- N32,500

50kg- N65,000

States with the highest cooking gas prices

In August 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that state residents paid the highest prices for cooking gas.

States with the highest average prices

Rivers: N17,086.36

Cross River: N17,050.00

Abia: N17,012.52

States with the lowest average prices

Bauchi: N13,425.00

Nassarawa: N13,640.94

Adamawa: N13,725.00

Marketers identify cabal behind the rising price of cooking gas

Legit.ng previously reported that Cooking gas marketers under the Nigerian Association of Liquified Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) have accused the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) terminal operators of causing the country's high cooking gas cost.

Oladapo Olatubosun, the association's president, disclosed this when they met the Senate Committee on Gas in the company of the group members.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng