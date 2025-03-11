The NNPC Limited has clarified the end of the naira for crude agreements with local refineries including the Dangote refinery

The oil company explained that the agreement was only for six months and it has begun negotiations for a new one

The naira-for-crude agreement was introduced to boost domestic refining and reduce dependence on foreign exchange, easing pressure on the naira

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has revealed that it has started discussion with the Dagote Petroleum Refinery on a new contract as its naira for crude oil swap agreement with local refineries is set to end in March 2025.

In a statement released by Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer at NNPC limited clarification was made surrounding reports of stopping the naira for crude oil swap agreement.

NNPC explained that contrary to reports that it ended the naira crude deal on its own, the deal was structured as a six-month agreement, expiring at the end of March 2025, subject to availability.

The statement reads:

"NNPC Limited has noted recent reports circulating on social media regarding the alleged unilateral termination of the crude oil sales agreement in naira between NNPC Ltd. and Dangote Refinery.

"To clarify, the contract for the sale of crude oil in naira was structured as a six-month agreement, subject to availability, and expires at the end of March 2025. Discussions are currently ongoing towards emplacing a new contract."

NNPC also revealed that since the naira crude initiation in October 2024, the arrangement has facilitated the supply of over 48 million barrels of crude oil to Dangote Refinery alone, Punch reports.

It added:

"Under this arrangement, NNPC Ltd. has made over 48 million barrels of crude oil available to Dangote Refinery since October 2024.

"In aggregate, NNPC Ltd. has made over 84 million barrels of crude oil available to the Refinery since its commencement of operations in 2023.

"NNPC Limited remains committed to supplying crude oil for local refining based on mutually agreed terms and conditions."

Impact of naira crude oil

The decision to suspend the naira for the crude swap deal has raised concerns about its impact on the naira.

The crude swap deal was aimed at boosting domestic refining capabilities and reducing dependence on foreign exchange, thereby easing pressure on the naira.

Unless a new agreement is reached soon, refineries such as Dangote, Waltersmith Petroman, and others will have to source dollars to buy crude oil.

