The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has disclosed that it is currently operating a power plant

The company said it is in charge of the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant as part of its contribution to energy security in Nigeria

This came as the national oil company disclosed that the Kaduna Refinery has undergone 60% mechanical completion.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has disclosed that it currently operates the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant as a contribution to Nigeria’s power sector.

The oil company’s spokesman, Olufemi Soneye, revealed this at an engagement with some northern artists in Abuja.

NNPC asks Nigerians to protect infrastructure

Soneye asked them to use their positions to advocate for protecting national assets, especially those managed by the NNPC.

He reminded them of their influence on society, asking them to use their powerful voices to advocate for national assets protection from vandals.

According to Soneye, the Vandalism of key infrastructure projects, including oil and gas pipelines, power plants, and energy installations, threatens Nigeria’s economy, national security, and overall development.

He disclosed that every Nigerian must play their part in educating the public about the dangers of vandalism.

“Are you aware that NNPC Ltd has been at the forefront of efforts to improve Nigeria’s power sector? NNPC Ltd is at the heart of Nigeria’s energy security, one of the major contributors to the national grid. Our commitment to power generation is evident in our investments in key facilities.

NNPC gives update on Kaduna Refinery

The development comes as the Nigerian NNPC disclosed that the Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemicals Company (KDPRC) has undergone about 60% mechanical completion.

NNPC Vice President (downstream) Isiyaku Abdullahi disclosed this in Abuja during the NNPC Workshop/Engagement session with actors.

Abdullahi said the refinery will be operational this year, as the state oil company is working on the pipelines and the refinery.

NNPC is working on the pipelines

According to him, NNPC is working strenuously to deliver the facility this year, stating that the company was using its in-house capacity to work on the pipelines.

“It should come to stream this year. We are working tirelessly on the pipelines. We are doing a house project; we have gone more than 60 per cent of mechanical completion,” he said.

He revealed that all three refineries work under his supervision and the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries are now fully functional.

NNPC to sell shares soon

The NNPC's top boss urged Nigerians to prepare to purchase the national oil company’s shares soon.

He asked Nigerians to prepare funds to invest in oil and gas as the investment is desirable globally.

He said that NNPC will issue an IPO very soon and that Nigerians should set aside some funds to invest in the company.

This development follows the Dangote Refinery's reduction in diesel prices on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

Marketers dump NNPC Over Pricing

Legit.ng previously reported that several oil marketers are changing their brand name from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) at their fueling stations following the crash in petrol prices by the Dangote Refinery.

The refinery’s actions have sparked an intense price war between the state oil firm, which operates the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries, and the mega refinery owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

Findings show that more marketers are considering moving away from the NNPC franchise as they seek to maximise profit following the deregulation of the petroleum downstream sector.

