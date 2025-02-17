Petrol marketers under the aegis of PETROAN have reacted to claims that NNPCL’s petrol burns faster.

The marketers dismissed the viral claims which suggested that NNPC's fuel is inferior to Dangote's

PETROAN has warned against misinformation, while NNPC has threatened legal actions on negative information against the company

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has dismissed allegations circulating online that petrol sold by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) burns faster than that supplied by Dangote Refinery.

In a statement on Sunday, PETROAN’s spokesperson, Joseph Obele, said the association had conducted independent tests on NNPCL’s premium motor spirit (PMS) and found it met all regulatory and industry standards .

Legit.ng reported that a viral video circulating over the weekend had cast doubts on the quality of NNPCL's petrol.

The video suggested NNPC's petrol was inferior to products sold by the Dangote's refinery as it does not last.

In response, PETROAN said it conducted comprehensive tests to verify the quality of NNPCL's petroleum products, Punch reports.

Joseph Obele, spokesperson for PETROAN, stated:

“The results of these tests are satisfactory, demonstrating that NNPCL’s petroleum products meet and exceed the required industry standards.

“Specifically, Flash point test exceeds minimum requirement, indicating low risk of ignition. “Density test: meets prescribed density standards, ensuring optimal engine performance and fuel efficiency.

“Viscosity test falls within acceptable range, ensuring smooth engine operation and minimizing wear and tear.

Sulfur content test meets regulatory limits, reducing risk of engine corrosion and environmental pollution.

“Water content test: well below maximum allowable limit, ensuring fuel stability and preventing engine problems.

“Ash content test: meets regulatory limits, reducing risk of engine wear and tear.

“We are confident in the quality of petroleum products supplied by NNPCL, which adheres to strict industry standards.”

Obele urged the public to rely on verified information and dismiss misleading claims.

He said:

"We are confident in the quality of NNPCL's petroleum products,"

PETROAN President Billy Gillis-Harry echoed these sentiments, cautioning against the dissemination of false information that could adversely impact the economy.

He noted:

“The impact of false information on the economy cannot be overstated.”

Earlier, NNPC had rebutted the allegations in a statement shared on X.

Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd, described the viral video as entirely unfounded, originating from unverified and amateur research that lacks credibility, accuracy, and professional oversight.

He further revealed that the government-owned company will take legal action.

NNPC words:

"This misleading video represents yet another desperate attempt by economic saboteurs to misinform the public and tarnish NNPC Ltd’s reputation. We will not tolerate deliberate misinformation designed to undermine our operations and mislead Nigerians.

“Henceforth, NNPC Ltd will take firm legal action against individuals or groups who intentionally spread falsehoods about our brand and operations. Those engaged in such malicious activities will be held fully accountable under the law."

NNPC reduces fuel price

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail stations have reduced petrol prices from N960 to N945 per litre in Lagos.

The price adjustment, which took effect on Thursday, February 13, will mark a slight relief for consumers amid persistent inflation and rising cost of living.

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc has announced a new petrol pump price of N925 per litre across all its filling stations in Lagos.

According to MRS, petrol will now be sold at N935 per litre in the South West, N945 per litre in the North, and N955 per litre in the South East.

