WAPCo has said it will embark on essential maintenance of the pipeline transporting gas to four African countries

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) operates the West African Gas Pipeline network involving Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria

The firm said the maintenance will commence on February 5, 2025, and end on March 2, 2025

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo), operators of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) an essential pipeline maintenance activities involving the pigging and in-line inspection of the 569km Nigeria Nigeria, Ghana, Benin, and Togo Gas pipeline.

The firm said the maintenance of the gas pipeline began on February 5, 2025, and will end on March 2, 2025.

Nigerian company commences gas pipeline maintenance affecting four African countries. Credit: kelvn

Source: Getty Images

The pipeline shutdown will affect four countries

According to a statement by the company on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, the job begins at Ajido in Lagos, Takoradi in Ghana, involving the replacement of critical subsea valves at Tema and Cotonou to boost operational safety.

WAPCo said that the work would lead to a temporary suspension of some services such as the reverse flow transportation of natural LNG from Ghana to Tema and gas transport services from Nigeria to Cotonou and Tema.

WAPCo stated that gas transportation from Nigeria to Takoradi in Ghana would go on as usual during the period to ensure the execution of the pipeline cleaning and inspection activities.

The firm said that the cleaning and inspection exercise was a crucial regulatory requirement and aligns with industry best practices to ensure efficient gas pipeline operations.

It stressed that the cleaning and inspection would stretch the entire pipeline from Itoki, Ogun State in Nigeria to Takoradi in Ghana.

The company completed the first phase in December last year, involving cleaning and inspecting the onshore sections of the pipeline in Nigeria.

The second phase was scheduled to start on February 5, 2025, and would focus on the offshore section of the network.

WAPCo engages stakeholders to ensure smooth operations

According to reports, the company was directed to carry out the inspections every five years as part of its plan to maintain the pipeline’s integrity and ensure its safe operation across the region.

ThisDay reported that WAPCo has engaged with key stakeholders to ensure the necessary alignment for the successful implementation of the project.

Experts say that the maintenance may cause temporary gas shortages in the affected countries throughout the duration.

The development comes amid an increase in cooking gas prices across the country.

Energy analysts say the move could worsen cooking gas prices for the one-month maintenance period.

The price of refilling 12.5kg, 5kg cooking gas rises

Legit.ng earlier reported that the average price of refining a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, rose to N6,915.69 in October 2024.

This represents a 3.32% increase compared to N6,699.63 Nigerians paid in September 2024.

The increase is even more pronounced on a year-on-year basis, with prices jumping by 51.58% from N4,562.51 in October 2023 to the current price.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng