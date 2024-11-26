NNPC reacts as trucks begin loading petrol after PH refinery begins production
- The NNPC Ltd stated that it has successfully re-streamed the Port Harcourt Refining Company as promised
- The development marks the start of the plant's processing of crude oil and the introduction of petroleum products into the market
- Mele Kyari claimed that the commencement of the loadout activities is the start of a new era of energy independence
Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.
The NNPC Ltd claimed it has fulfilled its pledge of re-streaming the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC).
In a statement on its X page signed by Olufemi soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC limited, it stated that the development signals the commencement of crude oil processing from the plant and delivery of petroleum products into the market.
The corporation claims that on Tuesday, November 2024, trucks started loading petroleum products, such as Household Kerosene (HHK) or kerosene, Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) or diesel, and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or gasoline. Other product slates will also be shipped.
According to Mr. Mele Kyari, the start of the loadout operations marks a significant milestone for Nigeria and the beginning of a new age of energy independence and economic expansion for the nation.
The GCEO expressed special gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his steadfast support and understanding of the rehabilitation project as well as his perseverance in securing the nation's energy security.
Kyari also sent his sincere gratitude to the Board of Directors of NNPC Ltd. and the whole workforce for their dedication and support, which culminated in the refinery's streaming. In spite of all the difficulties, he also praised the contractors for their excellent work in making sure the refinery was delivered.
In his remarks, the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed congratulated the NNPC Ltd. for the milestone and assured of his agency’s continued support towards the completion of rehabilitation work at the other refineries.
Port Harcourt refinery finally commences crude oil production
Legit.ng reported that Crude oil processing has now begun at Rivers State's Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) Ltd.
Femi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer for the state-owned oil company, verified this information via his X handle with a video of the refiinery.
Soneye said truck loading will also commence on Tuesday (today), November 26th 2024.
