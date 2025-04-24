Nigeria is set to get another entrant into the downstream petroleum markets in Nigeria for the supply and distribution of fuel

Bellazir Energy Ltd will be competing with other established names and has promised to focus on efficient, reliable, and sustainable fuel distribution

Other key downstream players in Nigeria's oil and gas industry include the NNPC, TotalEnergies, and MRS Oil Nigeria Plc

Bellazir Energy Ltd, an energy company, has announced its entry into Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

The company, in a statement made available to journalists, said it aims to revolutionise fuel supply and distribution across the country.

Christabel Aniemeka, the Chief Executive Officer of Bellazir, said the company is committed to establishing a robust distribution network that meets the energy demands of critical sectors.

She stated:

“At Bellazir Energy, we recognise the critical role of energy in driving economic growth. Our goal is to establish a robust supply chain that ensures seamless fuel distribution, enhances industry efficiency, and upholds the highest standards of quality and service delivery."

BusinessDay reports that the launch of the operation will be on April 29.

The statement added:

“Specialising in the supply and distribution of petroleum products, the company aims to provide efficient, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions to support Nigeria’s industrial and aviation sectors.”

Operation launch date for Bellazir Energy

The company’s official unveiling, scheduled at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, is expected to bring together industry leaders, key stakeholders, government representatives, and business partners, setting the stage for strategic discussions on the future of fuel supply and energy distribution in Nigeria.

At the launch event, Bellazir Energy said it will serve as a platform for strategic dialogue on the future of fuel supply and energy distribution in Nigeria.

The launch event will feature a keynote address by Momoh Oyarekhua, Chairman of the Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN), who will provide insights into the evolving dynamics of the sector, the role of indigenous refinery owners, and opportunities to improve the fuel supply chain.

Bellazir Energy’s entry into the market comes amid ongoing transformation in Nigeria’s downstream sector, driven by recent deregulation efforts, Punch reports.

The policy shift is expected to foster greater competition and innovation, potentially resulting in more competitive pricing and improved service delivery for consumers.

The company is also promising consistent product availability, competitive pricing, and high-quality service.

NNPC announces petrol price N10 below Dangote’s rate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) directed its filling stations in Lagos to reduce the pump price of petrol from N910 to N880 per litre. In Abuja, the price dropped from N950 to N935 per litre.

The adjustment by NNPCL followed a move by the Dangote Refinery, which recently reduced its ex-depot price from N865 to N835 per litre.

This prompted several of its downstream partners, including MRS, Heyden, Optima Energy, Technoil, and Ardova, to revise their retail prices accordingly.

