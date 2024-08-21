Ibom Air, a state-owned airline, has acquired a new Airbus A220-300 to grow its fleet

The new aircraft was received by the state governor on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, in Uyo

The governor said the new airline will boost the company’s operation and improve flight availability

A Nigerian airline, Ibom Air, has received the second Airbus A220-300, fulfilling its plans to increase fleet operations.

The airline's General Manager of Marketing and Communication, Aniekan Essienette, disclosed this on Tuesday, August 2024, when the aircraft arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

The Akwa Ibom State governor has received a new Airbus A220 Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The new airline will boost Ibom Air’s operations

She said that the state governor took delivery of the aeroplane at the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo.

The airline’s spokesperson said that acquiring the aircraft aligns with Ibom Air’s strategic goal of quickly increasing capacity and expanding its route network.

She said that the governor expressed his enthusiasm for the development, stating that the acquisition of a second Airbus A220 shows the state’s commitment to advancing the state’s aviation sector.

Ibom Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Mfon Udom, stressed the importance of the addition to the airline’s fleet

According to The Sun, the airline’s CEO said the new aeroplane will boost capacity in response to the growing service demand of its customers and the industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome our second wholly owned Airbus A220. This aircraft will significantly boost our capacity in response to the growing service demand," he said.

She maintained that Ibom Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Akwa Ibom State Government, is dedicated to setting the benchmark as the airline of choice for passengers.

Another state government moves to float a new airline

“The airline focuses on schedule reliability, on-time departures, and outstanding service. Ibom Air’s fleet comprises seven aircraft: five Bombardier CRJ 900s and two Airbus A220-300s. It serves six domestic destinations in Nigeria and Accra, Ghana.” She said

The development comes after another state government said it had concluded plans to float a new airline.

The Ebonyi State government disclosed that with the completion of the Chuba Okadigbo International Airport, it is poised to float a new airline.

Air Peace, Azman airlines lose $3 million to fraudulent firms

Legit.ng earlier reported that Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has explained that two of its members were victims of fraud by foreign leasing companies amounting to over $3 million.

The AON spokesman, Obiora Okonkwo, disclosed this following a recent media report that leasing firms have blacklisted 13 Nigerian airlines for breach of contracts.

AON disclosed that domestic airlines have remained committed to fulfilling their obligations with lessors and servicing Nigerian air passengers.

