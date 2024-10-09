A recent report posited that the federal government reportedly gave permission for airlines to buy Jet fuel solely from Dangote Refinery

This came after reports inferring that Nigerian airline operators were authorised to see Dangote Refinery as their only supplier of jet fuel

The minister of aviation has, however, clarified that the Airline Operators of Nigeria voluntarily decided to patronise Dangote Refinery.

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, has clarified his position on an earlier report insinuating that the federal government gave permission for the airlines operating in Nigeria to buy Jet fuel solely from the Dangote refinery.

The aviation minister said Airline Operators of Nigeria “voluntarily“ chose Dangote refinery as their preferred supplier of Jet A1 fuel. Photo Credit: FG

Source: Getty Images

This followed an earlier report that the federal government authorised Dangote Refinery to act as the only supplier of jet fuel to Nigerian airline operators.

According to the report inferred from a ChannelsTV report, the minister disclosed that the airline operators had decided to designate the 650,000 barrels per day refinery as the only jet fuel supplier for the aviation industry.

Keyamo stated that the action is timely given that Dangote and the federal government recently implemented a naira-for-crude arrangement.

Keyamo gives correct position

The minister, in his X account, stated the Airline Operators of Nigeria “voluntarily“ chose the Dangote Refinery as their preferred supplier of Jet A1 fuel without the influence of the government

Reacting to an earlier report, Keyamo said:

“This is a misrepresentation of what I said. The correct position is that the Airline Operators of Nigeria voluntarily decided they would patronise Dangote Refinery in their purchase of JET A1 Fuel. Not that the federal government approves Dangote refinery as sole supplier. That is not corect.”

Dangote considers ending petroleum product export

Legit.ng reported that BP had obtained a portion of a 120,000 metric ton tender offered for the end of May and delivered its first jet fuel shipment from Dangote to Rotterdam.

According to S&P Global Commodities, two sources have verified that the Doric Breeze ship loaded 45,000 metric tons of supplies from Lekki on May 27 to become the first BP vessel.

Traders have also stated that Cepsa won a share of the tender, and the Spanish refiner is anticipated to provide supplies to the continent shortly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng