Latets data from the National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that the average price of diesel has increased again

The bureau noted that the average price of diesel at filling stations nationwide rose by 59.28% on a year-on-year

The top three states with the highest average price of the product in September 2024 include Bauchi, Gombe and Akwa Ibom State

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the average retail price of automotive gas oil (diesel) increased to N1,418.83 Per liter in September 2024

The new diesel price is 59.28% increase on a year-on-year basis when compared to a lower cost of N890.80 per liter in Sepetember 2023.

The bureau also noted that the price in SEpetember 2024 on a month-on-month basis, is an increase of 0.91% was recorded from N1406.05 in August 2024 to an average of N1418.83 in September 2024.

NBS stated this in its latest Automotive gas oil (Diesel) price watch report, published on its website and obtained by Legit.ng.

Diesel is cheapest in western states

Furthermore, the NBS provided a breakdown of state-by-state analysis, showing that northern state residents paid the highest amount for diesel at filling stations.

The top three states with the highest average price of the product in September 2024 were Bauchi (N2,061.67), Gombe (N1,615.00), and Akwa Ibom (N1,592.86).

On the other hand, the states with the lowest average prices were Ekiti (N1,241.46), Abuja (N1,262.25), and Oyo (N1,276.47).

A zonal breakdown of the average price of Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) shows that the North East had the highest average at N1,581.97, while the South West recorded the lowest at N1,333.06.

Here are the ten most expensive states to buy diesel

Bauchi: N2,061.67

Gombe: N1,615.00

Akwa Ibom: N1,592.86

Rivers: N1,533.33

Plateau: N1,526.39

Kaduna: N1,511.50

Benue: N1,508.33

Ondo: N1,507.00

Borno: N1,501.00

Adamawa: N1,475.00

Dangote adjusts diesel price

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that diesel prices at the Dangote Refinery skyrocketed to N1,100 per litre amid the naira's continued fall against the dollar.

Oil marketers reported that the refinery increased the price about two weeks ago, leading to them buying it at about N1,200 per litre.

Also, petrol prices have increased in many private depots to about N710 per litre, which has led to an increase in pump price to N750 per litre.

