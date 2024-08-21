The NBS has revealed that refilling cooking gas in Nigeria has reduced, and dealers are quoting new prices

The reduction is compared to the amount paid in the previous by Nigerians for refilling a 5kg and 12.5kg cylinder

Residents of Borno recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder while the lowest price was recorded for 12.5kg in Kwara

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that the average price for refilling a 5kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) cylinder in Nigeria decreased to N5,974.55 in July 2024.

This marks a 14.23% reduction on a month-on-month basis when compared to the average price of N6,966.03 recorded in June 2024.

Cooking gas prices in Nigeria increases again Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The bureau also showed on a year-on-year basis, 5Kg cooking gas prices increased by 46.69% from N4,072.87 in July 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Also, dealers also crashed the average price to refill 12.5kg of cooking gas to N14,261.57 in July 2024

The amount paid in July is 9.37% lower on a month-on-month basis compared to N15,736.27 Nigerians paid in June 2024.

On a year-on-year basis, the July 2024 price represents an increase of 55.66% from N9,162.11 in July 2023.

The NBS gave the figures in its latest price watch report published on its website and analysed by Legit.ng.

States with the highest average prices (5kg):

Borno: N7,088.59

Yobe: N6,935.50

Sokoto: N6,750.00

States with the lowest average prices (5kg):

Delta: N5,392.86

Zamfara: N5,431.25

Kogi: N5,560.63

States with the highest average prices (12.5kg):

Gombe: N15,872.22

Yobe: N15,823.32

Taraba: N15,625.00

States with the lowest average prices (12.5kg):

Kwara: N13,314.47

Enugu: N13,411.39

Nassarawa: N13,413.81

Lady shows meal her brother's fiancee cooked

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady sent social media users into a frenzy over the kind of meal her brother's wife-to-be prepared.

The stunned sister-in-law-to-be shared a short clip of the food and rhetorically asked people what it was.

Source: Legit.ng