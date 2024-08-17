NNPC limited has warned jobseekers to disregard rumours of employment slots for sale in its ongoing recruitment process

The national oil company emphasised that there is not any form of inducement available and all candidates will be on merit

NNPC's application process deadline remains 20 August 2024, and it is open for new graduates and experienced professionals

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has warned jobseekers to disregard rumours that there is employment slots within the company available for sale.

The state-owned oil giant made it clear that there is no truth to these claims, which it described as fraudulent schemes designed to exploit unsuspecting applicants.

NNPC warns job seekers not to pay anyone to get a job in the company Photo credit: NNPC

Source: Getty Images

In a statement released on Saturday, August 17 and signed by Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC stressed that the company does not engage in any form of inducement in its recruitment process.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to scammers who seek to take advantage of those eager for job opportunities.

The statement reads:

"The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC Ltd.) has called on members of the public, especially jobseekers, to discountenance rumours of employment slots for sale.

"The company states that there is no iota of truth in the insinuations that it has employment slots on offer to anyone who wishes to buy, describing such as antics of fraudsters who want to take advantage of unsuspecting applicants.

"It cautions that as a responsible corporate entity, recruitment into the company is a straightforward process and does not involve the sale of slots or inducement of any kind.

"It warns that anyone who pays money to anyone for any job in the company does so at his or her own risk."

