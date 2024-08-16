Filling stations in Abuja and other Nigerian states have again adjusted prices amid fuel scarcity

The new fuel prices have left many Nigerians frustrated and also commuters who are forced to pay higher fares by transporters

The current situation put more pressure on Nigerian households already battling with high cost of living

Filling stations in Abuja, Lagos, and other states have again adjusted their petrol pump prices upwards amid worsening fuel scarcity that has frustrated motorists and commuters.

The price hikes, which vary across regions, have added to the growing burden on Nigerians grappling with the rising cost of living.

Legit.ng observed that motorists were buying fuel at some open filling stations at prices ranging from N750 per litre to as high as N900 per litre, depending on locations.

A motorist, John Ekeh, at Ikotun, told Legit.ng that he paid N820 per litre.

"The frustration of buying fuel in this country is becoming unbearable. Today it is one price, and two or three days later, the price has changed."

Innocent Ajimobi, another frustrated motorist, also added:

"You spend hours in line, and just when you're close to getting fuel, they either run out or announce that they have closed for the day. It's exhausting to suffer like this, even when you have the money."

Daily Trust also reported changes in pump prices at filling stations in the satellite towns of the FCT selling at N1,000 per litre.

While fuel is sold at N900-N950 in Calabar, Cross River state, motorists in Kano said they bought the petrol for N950 per litre

Why is there fuel scarcity?

Legit.ng reached out to Olufemi Soneye, the spokesman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, on Friday, July 16, seeking clarification on the current fuel scarcity and prices at filling stations, as it is the major importer of fuel in Nigeria.

At the time of reporting, no response had been provided.

However, in an earlier statement, the NNPC explained that the queues were due to a thunderstorm and logistics challenges that disrupted activities at fuel-loading jetties.

The oil company promised to work with stakeholders to resolve the situation and clear the queues, but the situation at filling stations remains the same after over one month.

Nigerians convert vehicles to use cheaper fuel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that more Nigerians are turning to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to cut fuel expenses, as petrol prices have increased in the past month.

Reports show that some filling stations in certain states ask motorists to pay up to N937 per litre for petrol.

The cheaper fuel alternative, sold at N200, is becoming more attractive to Nigerians.

