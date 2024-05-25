Eko Electricity Distribution Company has announced the new, deregulated meter prices for metres placed under the Metre Asset Provider

The new prices (VAT inclusive and VAT exclusive) cover single and three-phased prices with six different vendors

The MAP vendors include Quantum Manu & Metering Solution Ltd, Holley Metering Nig Ltd, Gospell Digital Technology Ltd and others

The new, deregulated metre prices for metres installed under the Metre Asset Provider (MAP) Scheme have been released by Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko Disco).

This was revealed by the distribution firm on Friday through a statement posted on its official X account. It included the costs for single-phase and three-phase metres from six different MAP vendors.

Eko Disco said.

“Dear Valued Customer, In line with NERC’s Order on Deregulation of Metre prices for the MAP Scheme, kindly see the new prices for single (one) and three phase metres (VAT inclusive),”

New prices per MAP vendor

The statement highlights that electricity customers purchasing their meters from Quantum Manu & Metering Solution Ltd, the MAP vendor, will pay N118,698.85 (VAT exclusive) or N127,601.26 (VAT-inclusive) for a single phase, and N215,717.20 (VAT-exclusive) and N231,895.99 (VAT-inclusive) for a three-phase system.

Holley Metering Nig Ltd charges N137,339.54 (VAT-exclusive) and N147,640.01 (VAT-inclusive) for one phase of meters and N211,356.06 (VAT-exclusive) and N227,207.76 (VAT-inclusive) for meters with three phases.

The one-phase costs N130,000.00 (VAT-exclusive) and N139,750.00 (VAT-inclusive) from Gospell Digital Technology Ltd., while the three-phase costs N240,000.00 (VAT-exclusive) and N258,000.00 (VAT-inclusive).

A one-phase metre at Gosslink Engineering Ltd. costs N156,000.00 (VAT-exclusive) and N167,700.00 (VAT-inclusive), whilst a three-phase metre costs N240,000.00 (VAT-exclusive) and N258,000.00 (VAT) at the company.

The one-phase metre from Bendoricks International Ltd. will cost N135,100.00 (VAT-exclusive) and N145.232.50 (VAT-inclusive), while the three-phase metre will cost N213,800.00 (VAT-exclusive) and N229,835.00 (VAT-inclusive).

One phase from Turbo Energy Ltd. costs N104,500.24 (VAT-exclusive) or N122,337.76 (VAT-inclusive), while three phases cost N192,313.88 (VAT-exclusive) or N206,737.42 (VAT-inclusive).

NERC Announces New Rate for Electricity Tariff

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced that the currency rate used to determine Band A consumers' current electricity cost had been lowered by 16.03%.

NERC cited this in its recently released Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) for May to December 2024.

The electricity regulator consequently said that it slashed the rate from N1,463.3/$ to N1,277.8/$ due to the appreciation of the naira against the dollar in the past month.

